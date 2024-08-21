Olivia Gadecki is among a record eight Australians to advance to the second round of this year's US Open women's qualifying singles competition.

New York, USA, 21 August 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Eight Australian women have advanced to the second round in the US Open 2024 women’s qualifying singles competition. This is the most to reach this stage in tournament history, bettering the seven recorded in 1977 and 2019.

Kimberly Birrell eliminated world No.107 Robin Montgomery in opening-round action in New York today, recording a 7-6(4) 4-6 6-2 victory against the sixth-seeded American.

Astra Sharma and Olivia Gadecki also began their qualifying quests with three-set triumphs. The 22-year-old Gadecki, who is seeking to qualify at Flushing Meadows for a second consecutive season, held her nerve to overcome Slovak Viktoria Hruncakova in a third-set tiebreak.

Seeded contenders Arina Rodionova and Maya Joint posted straight-set victories to join compatriots Talia Gibson, Destanee Aiava and Priscilla Hon, who all scored first-round wins yesterday, in the second round.

Australian contenders remain unbeaten so far in the men’s qualifying singles competition, with Alex Bolt and Marc Polmans joining Li Tu in the second round.

World No.174 Bolt scored his fifth top-100 victory of the season, upsetting world No.81 Damir Dzumhur. The 31-year-old South Australian fought back from a slow start to record a 0-6 6-3 6-3 win against the fourth-seeded Bosnian.

World No.201 Polmans was ruthless in his dismissal of Frenchman Matteo Martineau, dropping just two games in their 64-minute encounter.

Players need to win three rounds to earn a coveted main-draw spot at the final Grand Slam tournament of the season. If they do so, they will join 14 Australians (11 men and three women) already in the 2024 singles main draws.

Aussies in action – US Open

RESULTS

Women’s qualifying singles, first round

[16] Arina Rodionova (AUS) d Elsa Jacquemot (FRA) 6-1 7-6(5)

[32] Maya Joint (AUS) d Maja Chwalinska (POL) 6-0 6-3

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) d [6] Robin Montgomery (USA) 7-6(4) 4-6 6-2

Astra Sharma (AUS) d Margaux Rouvroy (FRA) 7-6(5) 2-6 6-3

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) d Viktoria Hruncakova (SVK) 6-4 4-6 7-6(9)

Alexandra Eala (PHI) d Maddison Inglis (AUS) 6-3 2-6 6-1

Men’s qualifying singles, first round

Alex Bolt (AUS) d [4] Damir Dzumhur (BIH) 0-6 6-3 6-3

Marc Polmans (AUS) d Matteo Martineau (FRA) 6-1 6-1

COMING UP

Women’s qualifying singles, second round

[16] Arina Rodionova (AUS) v Irina Bara (ROU)

[32] Maya Joint (AUS) v Iryna Shymanovich

Destanee Aiava (AUS) v [4] Mai Hontama (JPN)

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v [9] Eva Lys (GER)

Astra Sharma (AUS) v [11] Ann Li (USA)

Priscilla Hon (AUS) v [23] Daria Snigur (UKR)

Talia Gibson (AUS) v Hanna Chang (USA)

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Veronika Erjavec (SLO)

> VIEW: US Open 2024 women’s qualifying singles draw

Men’s qualifying singles, second round

Marc Polmans (AUS) v [3] Aslan Karatsev

Li Tu (AUS) v Marco Trungelliti (ARG)

Alex Bolt (AUS) v [WC] Nishesh Basavareddy (USA)

> VIEW: US Open 2024 men’s qualifying singles draw

