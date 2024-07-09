Ash Barty is among nine greats of Australian tennis competing in the invitational doubles events at Wimbledon 2024.

London, Great Britain , 9 July 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Recently retired Grand Slam champions Ash Barty and Sam Stosur are among nine Australian greats competing in the Wimbledon 2024 invitational doubles events.

Barty is competing at the prestigious All England Club for the first time since winning the Wimbledon women’s singles title in 2021, while Stosur was a mixed doubles finalist in her most recent appearance at the tournament in 2022.

The 28-year-old Barty, who retired shortly after winning the Australian Open 2022 singles title, is reuniting with her close friend and former partner Casey Dellacqua in the invitational women’s doubles event.

The Aussie pair, affectionately known as ABCD, were Wimbledon doubles finalists together in 2013.

“It’s kind of a ‘pinch-me’ moment for myself to be here, especially with Ash,” Dellacqua said.

The 40-year-old Stosur, a two-time Wimbledon mixed doubles champion, is partnering former world No.1 doubles player Cara Black.

“It’s a real privilege to come back here and play. If you get the opportunity, you take it,” Stosur said.

“It’s fantastic for all of us to have another chance to get out on the courts and have a hit.”

Alicia Molik, Rennae Stubbs, Lleyton Hewitt, Mark Philippoussis, Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde will also compete in the invitational events at the All England Club this year.

Wimbledon is broadcast live in Australia on Stan Sport (from 8pm AEST) and the Nine Network (from 9.30pm AEST).

Aussies in action on day nine:

Invitational women’s doubles, round-robin

Ash Barty (AUS)/Casey Dellacqua (AUS) v Andrea Petkovic (GER)/Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK), Court 18, fourth match

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Cara Black (ZIM) v Agnieszka Radwanska (POL)/Francesca Schiavone (ITA), Court 16, second match

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 invitational women’s doubles draw

Invitational men’s doubles, round-robin

Lleyton Hewitt (AUS)/Kevin Anderson (RSA) v Mark Philippoussis (AUS)/Tommy Haas (GER), Court TBA

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 invitational men’s doubles draw

Invitational mixed doubles, round-robin

Todd Woodbridge (AUS)/Rennae Stubbs (AUS) v Jonas Bjorkman (SWE)/Anne Keothavong (GBR), Court 8, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Mansour Bahrami (IRI)/Alicia Molik (AUS) v Richard Krajicek (NED)/Conchita Martinez (ESP), Court 16, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Mark Woodforde (AUS)/Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) v Greg Rusedski (GBR)/Iva Majoli (CRO), Court TBA

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 invitational mixed doubles draw

> VIEW: Full Wimbledon 2024 day nine schedule

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!