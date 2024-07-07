Rinky Hijikata is among eight Australians scheduled to compete on day seven at Wimbledon 2024.

London, Great Britain, 7 July 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Australian doubles duo Rinky Hijikata and John Peers have been allocated a feature court for the second time this week at Wimbledon 2024.

After spoiling Andy Murray’s Centre Court farewell in their opening round, the first-time pairing are now looking to upset the world’s most in-form team on grass.

Hijikata and Peers open play at No.3 Court on day seven, taking on world No.12 Neal Skupski and world No.20 Michael Venus in the second round of the men’s doubles competition.

The ninth seeds are unbeaten in nine matches on grass this season, after sweeping back-to-back ATP titles at Queen’s Club and Eastbourne.

“There are no easy matches out there,” acknowledged Peers, who used to partner Venus. “We’ll take it to them and see what level we can bring. It will be another exciting match and hopefully a lot of fun.”

Max Purcell is among four Australians scheduled to compete in opening-round matches in the mixed doubles competition. The 26-year-old is reuniting with Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, who he made the US Open mixed doubles semifinals alongside in 2021.

“She is one of the biggest hitters in women’s tennis, so it’s good to have a partner that can hold her own,” Purcell said of the Australian Open 2024 singles semifinalist.

“(But) you cannot take mixed too seriously, it has to be fun because you have no idea what is going to happen.”

Matt Ebden and Ellen Perez are the top seeds in the mixed doubles draw, becoming the first all-Australian team to have this honour since Todd Woodbridge and Rennae Stubbs in 2001.

The top 10-ranked Jones siblings, Hayden and Emerson, also begin their Wimbledon campaigns in the junior singles competitions.

Wimbledon is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage beginning from 7.30pm AEST.

Aussies in action on day seven:

Men’s doubles, second round

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v [9] Neal Skupski (GBR)/Michael Venus (NZL), No.3 Court, first match (from 8pm AEST)

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) v [3] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR), Court 12, second match (not before 9pm AEST)

Women’s doubles, second round

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Timea Babos (HUN)/Nadiia Kichenok (UKR), Court 12, first match (from 8pm AEST)



Mixed doubles, first round

[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v Andres Molteni (ARG)/Asia Muhammad (USA), Court 15, fourth match

John Peers (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [3] Mate Pavic (CRO)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR), Court 16, fourth match

Max Purcell (AUS)/Dayana Yastremska (UKR) v Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Ena Shibahara (JPN), Court 18, fourth match



Boys’ singles, first round

[7] Hayden Jones (AUS) v Trevor Svajda (USA), Court 11, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Girls’ singles, first round

[3] Emerson Jones (AUS) v [Q] Shiho Tsujioka (JPN), Court 11, fifth match

> VIEW: Full Wimbledon 2024 day seven schedule

