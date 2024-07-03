Alex de Minaur begins his Wimbledon 2024 campaign with a hard-fought victory against compatriot James Duckworth.

London, Great Britain, 3 July 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Alex de Minaur has emerged triumphant in his first Grand Slam singles meeting with a fellow Australian.

However, the ninth seed was forced to dig deep to make a winning start to his Wimbledon 2024 campaign. He navigated some inspired play from James Duckworth, plus several lengthy rain delays, before eventually prevailing 7-6(1) 7-6(3) 7-6(4) in an all-Australian showdown at Court 12.

The 32-year-old Duckworth, a lucky loser in the draw, pushed the Aussie No.1 throughout the three-hour and four-minute encounter. The world No.81 even served for both the second and third sets.

But 25-year-old De Minaur ultimately had too many answers, proving why he’s a top-10 star by lifting in the tightest moments. He finished the match with 49 winners, including 16 aces.

The straight-sets victory improves De Minaur’s record to 22 wins from his 30 career meetings against an Australian opponent.

He has only lost to an Aussie player twice in the past five years. Alexei Popyrin had his measure at the Paris Masters in 2021, while Nick Kyrgios was victorious when they met at the Canadian Masters in 2022. This is his second victory against Duckworth.

Through to the second round at Wimbledon for the fifth time in his career, De Minaur next faces Spaniard Jaume Munar.

De Minaur recently defeated world No.63 Munar in the second round at Roland Garros, then went on to reach the quarterfinals in a career-best run.

Other Australian winners on day two at Wimbledon were Alexei Popyrin, who scored his first Wimbledon singles victory in five years, and Adam Walton, who recorded his first Grand Slam main-draw win.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [LL] James Duckworth (AUS) 7-6(1) 7-6(3) 7-6(4)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-4 6-7(8) 6-3 6-4

Adam Walton (AUS) d Federico Coria (ARG) 6-3 6-3 7-5

Women’s singles, first round

[13] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) d [WC] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-1 6-2

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Flavio Cobolli (ITA)

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [13] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [17] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

Men’s singles, second round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Jaume Munar (ESP)

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [30] Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Adam Walton (AUS) v Francisco Comesana (ARG)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 men’s singles draw

Women’s singles, first round

[Q] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v [Q] Robin Montgomery (USA)

Women’s singles, second round

Daria Saville (AUS) v [18] Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 women’s singles draw

> READ: Nine Australians to contest doubles at Wimbledon 2024

