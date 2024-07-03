In his first Wimbledon appearance, Queensland's Adam Walton charges into the second round of the men's singles competition.

London, Great Britain, 3 July 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Adam Walton has notched several impressive milestones in recent weeks. These include a top-100 debut, a maiden ATP main-draw win, as well as earning direct acceptance into a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

The 25-year-old from Queensland can now add a first Grand Slam main-draw win to his growing list of achievements.

Walton made his major breakthrough with a commanding 6-3 6-3 7-5 victory against Argentina’s Federico Coria in first-round men’s singles action today at Wimbledon.

Walton, who only recorded his first professional grass-court win last week, got the full Wimbledon experience in his tournament debut. This included navigating a rain delay, shortly after taking the opening set.

Yet nothing could curb the world No.101’s momentum, returning to close out the biggest win of his career in an efficient two hours and five minutes.

At world No.72, Coria equals the highest-ranked opponent that Walton has defeated in his career. This is his fifth top-100 victory in total, all of which have been recorded this season.

Walton now turns his attention to a second-round meeting with Argentina’s Francisco Comesana, who eliminated sixth seed Andrey Rublev earlier today.

Like Walton, world No.122 Comesana had never scored a Grand Slam main-draw win before this tournament.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [LL] James Duckworth (AUS) 7-6(1) 7-6(3) 7-6(4)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-4 6-7(8) 6-3 6-4

Adam Walton (AUS) d Federico Coria (ARG) 6-3 6-3 7-5

Women’s singles, first round

[13] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) d [WC] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-1 6-2

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Flavio Cobolli (ITA)

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [13] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [17] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

Men’s singles, second round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Jaume Munar (ESP)

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [30] Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Adam Walton (AUS) v Francisco Comesana (ARG)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 men’s singles draw

Women’s singles, first round

[Q] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v [Q] Robin Montgomery (USA)

Women’s singles, second round

Daria Saville (AUS) v [18] Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 women’s singles draw

> READ: Nine Australians to contest doubles at Wimbledon 2024

