Popyrin finishes strongly to clinch Monte Carlo opener
Australian Alexei Popyrin has reached the second round at the Masters 1000 event for the third time after rebounding against Corentin Moutet.
Monte Carlo, 9 April 2024 | Dan Imhoff
Alexei Popyrin has shaken a slow start and match-hardened qualifier Corentin Moutet to open his Monte Carlo Masters campaign with a win on Monday.
In his first match since a third-round run at the Miami Open last month, the world No.46 set a second-round meeting with the reigning champion, sixth seed Andrey Rublev, following a 3-6 7-5 6-2 victory in two hours and 44 minutes.
In a trio of prior appearances at Monte Carlo, Popyrin qualified for the main draw each time.
His win over the 101st-ranked Frenchman marked the third time he reached the round of 32 at the event.
After narrowly eking out a final-round qualifying win over fellow Australian Aleksandar Vukic, 62nd-ranked Christopher O’Connell was unable to sustain his winning ways at Monte Carlo.
O’Connell fell 6-3 6-4 to Chilean world No.45 Alejandro Tabilo in 98 minutes.
Aussies in action – Monte Carlo
RESULTS
Men’s singles, first round
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [Q] Corentin Moutet (FRA) 3-6 7-5 6-2
Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) d [Q] Christopher O’Connell 6-3 6-4
COMING UP
Men’s singles, first round
[11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [WC] Stan Wawrinka (SUI)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [WC] Gael Monfils (FRA)
Men’s singles, second round
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [6] Andrey Rublev
Men’s doubles, first round
[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Mate Pavic (CRO)/Marcelo Arevalo (SLV)
