Australian Alexei Popyrin has reached the second round at the Masters 1000 event for the third time after rebounding against Corentin Moutet.

Monte Carlo, 9 April 2024 | Dan Imhoff

Alexei Popyrin has shaken a slow start and match-hardened qualifier Corentin Moutet to open his Monte Carlo Masters campaign with a win on Monday.

In his first match since a third-round run at the Miami Open last month, the world No.46 set a second-round meeting with the reigning champion, sixth seed Andrey Rublev, following a 3-6 7-5 6-2 victory in two hours and 44 minutes.

In a trio of prior appearances at Monte Carlo, Popyrin qualified for the main draw each time.

His win over the 101st-ranked Frenchman marked the third time he reached the round of 32 at the event.

After narrowly eking out a final-round qualifying win over fellow Australian Aleksandar Vukic, 62nd-ranked Christopher O’Connell was unable to sustain his winning ways at Monte Carlo.

O’Connell fell 6-3 6-4 to Chilean world No.45 Alejandro Tabilo in 98 minutes.

Aussies in action – Monte Carlo

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [Q] Corentin Moutet (FRA) 3-6 7-5 6-2

Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) d [Q] Christopher O’Connell 6-3 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [WC] Stan Wawrinka (SUI)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [WC] Gael Monfils (FRA)

Men’s singles, second round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [6] Andrey Rublev

Men’s doubles, first round

[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Mate Pavic (CRO)/Marcelo Arevalo (SLV)

