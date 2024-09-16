Olivia Gadecki makes her top-100 debut in singles this week after her breakout run at a WTA 500 tournament in Mexico.

Australia, 16 September 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Women’s singles

Olivia Gadecki soars to a new career-high of world No.88 in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.

The 22-year-old from the Gold Coast jumps up a massive 64 spots following her breakout run at Guadalajara. Gadecki beat a string of higher-ranked opponents, including world No.11 Danielle Collins, to reach her maiden tour-level.

This was the deepest run for an Australian woman at a WTA 500 tournament since Ash Barty at the Adelaide International in January 2022. This effort sees Gadecki jump from the Australian No.8 position to overtake Daria Saville as the nation’s top-ranked woman.

Talia Gibson peaks at a new career-high this week as well, improving 22 places to world No.143. The 20-year-old makes her top-150 debut after winning her first title of the season at an Australian Pro Tour event in her hometown of Perth.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Olivia Gadecki No.88 +64 Daria Saville No.103 -2 Maya Joint No.114 -3 Arina Rodionova No.115 -3 Ajla Tomljanovic No.122 -3 Taylah Preston No.140 0 Talia Gibson No.143 +22 Kimberly Birrell No.148 +2 Storm Hunter No.174 -2 Destanee Aiava No.177 +3

Men’s singles

Chris O’Connell is one of the biggest movers in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

The 30-year-old from Sydney rises 12 spots to world No.75 after capturing an ATP Challenger title in China. This was O’Connell’s first title of the season.

Omar Jasika (up four places to world No.226), Bernard Tomic (rising six spots to world No.233) and James McCabe (improving 20 places to world No.302) are on the rise as well.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.11 0 Alexei Popyrin No.24 0 Jordan Thompson No.29 0 James Duckworth No.71 0 Chris O’Connell No.75 +12 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.78 0 Rinky Hijikata No.81 -4 Max Purcell No.89 0 Aleksandar Vukic No.92 +2 Adam Walton No.94 +1

Women’s doubles

Maddison Inglis celebrates a new career-high in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 26-year-old climbs 21 places to world No.158 following a title-winning run at an ITF 75 tournament in Perth.

Talia Gibson, Inglis’ partner at the Australian Pro Tour event, is the biggest mover of the week. The 20-year-old improves an impressive 45 spots to world No.183.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ellen Perez No.10 0 Storm Hunter No.16 0 Olivia Gadecki No.81 +1 Destanee Aiava No.136 -1 Maddison Inglis No.158 +21 Kimberly Birrell No.163 -1 Talia Gibson No.183 +45 Daria Saville No.190 0 Maya Joint No.212 -5 Alana Parnaby No.242 +2

Men’s doubles

Thomas Fancutt rises to a new career-high of world No.140 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 29-year-old improves five spots this week after progressing to an ATP Challenger semifinal in China alongside fellow Australian Blake Bayldon. This result sees Bayldon rewarded with a top-200 debut, with the 25-year-old jumping up 14 places to world No.198.

There’s also new career-highs for 25-year-old Kody Pearson (improving eight places to world No.243), 27-year-old Jake Delaney (up 50 spots to world No.412) and 25-year-old Jesse Delaney (rising 34 places to world No.439).

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.5 0 Jordan Thompson No.7 0 Max Purcell No.8 0 Rinky Hijikata No.51 -1 John Peers No.56 -1 John-Patrick Smith No.60 0 Matthew Romios No.99 -9 Thomas Fancutt No.140 +5 Calum Puttergill No.145 +1 Luke Saville No.149 +1

