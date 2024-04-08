Former top-20 stars Daria Saville and Bernard Tomic are among the biggest movers in the latest world rankings.

Australia, 8 April 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Women’s singles

Daria Saville is back inside the world’s top 100 in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.

The 30-year-old rises 14 places to world No.94, her highest ranking position since March 2023.

After qualifying and then progressing to the second round at a WTA 500 tournament in America, Saville replaces Arina Rodionova as the top-ranked Australian woman.

This provides some consolation in a difficult week for Saville, whose grandmother passed away while she was competing in Charleston.

Astra Sharma is also on the rise after performing well in Charleston. The 28-year-old jumps up nine spots to world No.126 after scoring back-to-back WTA main-draw wins for the first time since May 2022.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Daria Saville No.94 +14 Arina Rodionova No.103 -2 Storm Hunter No.116 -2 Astra Sharma No.126 +9 Taylah Preston No.136 -2 Olivia Gadecki No.171 -1 Kimberly Birrell No.175 -1 Talia Gibson No.185 -1 Priscilla Hon No.188 +1 Destanee Aiava No.194 -1

Men’s singles

Adam Walton sits at a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

The 24-year-old improves three places to world No.135, marking the fourth time this season he has achieved a new personal best.

Bernard Tomic returns to the world’s top 250 this week, jumping up 36 places to No.248 after recording his best clay-court result in almost six years at an ATP Challenger in Mexico.

This sees the 31-year-old climb to his highest ranking since July 2021.

There’s also good news for Jacob Bradshaw, with the 21-year-old skyrocketing up 83 places to a career-high world No.554 after winning his first ITF title in Greece.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.11 0 Jordan Thompson No.32 +1 Alexei Popyrin No.46 0 Chris O’Connell No.62 -4 Aleksandar Vukic No.65 +2 Rinky Hijikata No.80 0 Max Purcell No.81 -2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.106 -2 James Duckworth No.107 -2 Adam Walton No.135 +3

Men’s doubles

Max Purcell climbs to his highest ranking in almost two years in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 26-year-old sits at world No.28 after clinching his third ATP 250 title of the season alongside compatriot Jordan Thompson.

Tristan Schoolkate returns to the world’s top 150, with the 23-year-old rising 17 spots to world No.147 after reaching his third ATP Challenger final of the season.

There’s also new career-highs for 29-year-old Thomas Fancutt (up six places to world No.175) and 32-year-old Adam Taylor (rising 13 spots to world No.195).

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.2 0 Max Purcell No.28 +2 John Peers No.38 +2 Rinky Hijikata No.57 0 Jordan Thompson No.59 0 John-Patrick Smith No.63 -2 Andrew Harris No.108 +6 Matthew Romios No.122 0 Adam Walton No.138 -3 Jason Kubler No.141 -8

Women’s doubles

Olivia Tjandramulia is the biggest mover inside the Australian top 10 in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 26-year-old rises six places to world No.232 after advancing to the quarterfinals at an ITF event in Croatia.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.3 0 Ellen Perez No.8 0 Olivia Gadecki No.71 0 Daria Saville No.109 -2 Destanee Aiava No.150 -1 Talia Gibson No.178 +1 Astra Sharma No.194 -3 Maddison Inglis No.220 +1 Alana Parnaby No.221 +1 Olivia Tjandramulia No.232 +6

