128 juniors to compete in the 2024 12/u and 14/u Australian Hardcourt Championships at West Lakes next month.

20 September 2024 | Tennis Australia

Australia’s top junior tennis players will take part in the 2024 12/u and 14/u Australian Hardcourt Championships in West Lakes, Adelaide from Wednesday 2 to Monday 7 October.

A total of 128 junior players will take to the courts at West Lakes Tennis Club, competing for the 12-and-under and 14-and-under national titles.

Novak Palombo (Vic) will be the top seed in the 12-and-under boys, aiming to take home his second national title after winning the 12-and-under boys’ singles at the 2024 12/u and 14/u Australian Grasscourt Championships in January. Palombo also won the Rafa Nadal Tour Australian Masters event in January and will visit Adelaide following a two-week training block at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain.

Tori Russell (Qld) will lead the 14-and-under girls, hoping to win her second national title after claiming the 12-and-under girls’ singles title at the 2023 12/u and 14/u Australian Claycourt Championships.

Cleo Taylor will be the top seed in the 12-and-under girls, with Ren Asai (Vic) to lead the 14-and-under boys.

The local contingent will be led by Lara Wu (SA) and Licia Wang (SA) who will take their places in the 12-and-under girls.

The tournament will be broadcast live, with selected matches streamed exclusively on KommunityTV.

“We have had great success with the live streams of the 12/u and 14/u Australian Grasscourt and Claycourt Championships held earlier this year,” Tennis Australia Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner said.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with the team at KommunityTV to live stream the tennis action from Adelaide, with coverage shared across News Corp Australia’s metro and regional mastheads.

“The live stream gives family, friends and supporters the opportunity to cheer on these players from wherever they might be in Australia.”

2024 12/u and 14/u Australian Hardcourt Championships

Date: Wednesday 2 to Monday 7 October

Venue: West Lakes Tennis Club, Edwin Street, West Lakes Shore

Entry: Entry is free to the public

Event details: Acceptance lists, draws, live scoring and results available here.

Top seeds: 2024 12/u and 14/u Australian Hardcourt Championships

12/u Boys 12/u Girls Novak Palombo (Vic) Cleo Taylor (Qld) Aleksandr Kharkov (NSW) Ana Maric (Vic) Sebastian Lavorato (NSW) Lara Wu (SA) Preston Shawcross (Qld) Esther Meng (Vic) Ryan Bolger (Qld) Licia Wang (SA)