Brisbane, Australia, 19 September 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Patrick Carrigan is a National Rugby League star.

The 26-year-old is a lock for the Brisbane Broncos and represents Queensland in the State of Origin. He created history in 2022 when he became the first player to win the Wally Lewis Medal, awarded annually to the player of the series, in his State of Origin debut.

Carrigan has represented Australia at international level as well, including as part of the winning team at the Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

He is also a tennis fan and has attended the Australian Open and Brisbane International tournaments in recent years.

In our Celebrity Match series, Carrigan reveals who his biggest tennis inspirations are …

Tell us about your tennis experience. Do you play?

I played a bit of tennis when I was growing up and in primary school. My dad used to play when he was younger, so that’s why I got into it.

What was your signature shot on the tennis court?

I just used to try to get my serve in. Like footy, I probably smashed it a bit too much. That was kind of my tennis style.

Do you have any favourite tennis players to watch?

I’ve been a tennis fan for a little bit. Roger [Federer] and Rafa [Nadal] have always been fascinating to me. They loved their battles and it’s what my generation grew up with. We also had Lleyton Hewitt up there too for a bit, which was pretty cool too.

What are your earliest tennis memories?

I remember as a kid staying up late with my mum and dad to try to watch some of the finals. Lleyton’s “C’mons” are also pretty unforgettable. Every Aussie probably says that. People used to think he was down and out, but he’d find a way to come back. That’s what I remember about Aussie tennis.

If you could meet any tennis player, who would it be?

It’s tough to pick one. Like I said, I’m a pretty big Roger and Rafa fan. But then you’ve got Lleyton and Pat Rafter. I read Andre Agassi’s book and I really liked that, so maybe him. I don’t know, they’re all pretty cool. I can’t leave out Serena [Williams] either.

As a professional athlete, what do you marvel at most when watching tennis players compete?

Just the amount of movement. I went to watch the Aussie Open last year and to see how hot it is, it’s amazing that the players are out there for seven days plus playing match-after-match trying to get to a final. They’re pretty resilient. Also with how fast the ball comes, I don’t know how they hit it back.

