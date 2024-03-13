Storm Hunter, Daria Saville, Arina Rodionova, Ellen Perez and Taylah Preston will represent Australia in a Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier tie next month.

Brisbane, Australia, 13 March 2024 | tennis.com.au

Australian captain Sam Stosur has named the team for the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Qualifier in Brisbane next month.

Storm Hunter, Daria Saville, Arina Rodionova, Ellen Perez and Taylah Preston will represent Australia for the tie against Mexico at Pat Rafter Arena from 12-13 April.

“I’m extremely excited to announce Storm, Dasha, Arina, Ellen and Taylah in the team,” said Stosur, who will lead Australia’s Billie Jean King Cup team for the first time.

“We have experience coming into this tie with Australia’s top-ranked singles and doubles players, which I’m sure will put us in a good position to get the win against Mexico.

“I’m also delighted to name Taylah as a fully-fledged member of the team – it’s only two years ago that she was our ‘orange girl’. She’s still only 18, has had some terrific results recently and I’m excited for her to have this opportunity to represent her country at the highest level.”

For Rodionova, this marks her fourth nomination for Australia’s Billie Jean King Cup team.

“It’s such an honour to be a part of the Billie Jean King Cup team and represent Australia at our home tie,” said Rodionova, who reached a career-high singles ranking of world No.97 last month.

“I am really looking forward to it and will do everything I can on and off the court to help the team get that win.”

Australian Billie Jean King Cup team Player Singles ranking Doubles ranking Arina Rodionova (Vic) No.104 No.337 Daria Saville (Vic) No.116 No.112 Storm Hunter (WA) No.124 No.3 Ellen Perez (NSW) No.612 No.8 Taylah Preston (WA) No.138 No.364 Captain: Sam Stosur

The Australian team needs to beat Mexico to earn a spot in the 12-nation finals, which will be played in Spain in November.

“We are thrilled to have Australia’s top women’s singles and doubles players coming to Brisbane for the tie next month,” Tennis Queensland CEO Kim Kachel said.

“The Australian team are fantastic role models for young girls right across Queensland and have the potential to inspire our next generation of tennis players.

“With so many people excited to cheer on our elite athletes at Pat Rafter Arena we encourage fans to secure their tickets early.”

Queensland Tourism and Sport Minister, Michael Healy, said “this brilliant line-up of seasoned and newer players to the Billie Jean King Cup promises an excellent tournament in the Australian team’s home tie against Mexico.

“This event celebrates the excellence of women’s sports while also highlighting Queensland as the premier destination for sporting events, with our world-class facilities and enviable lifestyle.

“The Billie Jean King Cup will showcase the best of tennis and will be sure to inspire future generations of athletes.”

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said tennis lovers were ready to rally behind the Australian team at next month’s qualifier.

“Brisbane is a city that loves sport, and we can’t wait to cheer on Team Australia at the upcoming international tennis event,” Cr Schrinner said.

“Australia’s leading female players will serve up some thrilling moments for local fans when they face Mexico at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

“Brisbane is proud to host this major event, inspiring the next generation of tennis talent while supporting our local economy, through our hotels, restaurants and tourism experiences.”

Tickets for the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Qualifier are on sale through Ticketmaster.

Adult prices start at $20, concessions $16, kids $5 and family passes (two adults and two children) start at $45.

