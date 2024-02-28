The Queensland Tennis Centre will host a Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier tie between Australia and Mexico from 12-13 April.

Brisbane, Australia, 28 February 2024 | tennis.com.au

World-class tennis will return to Brisbane when Australia hosts Mexico in a Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Qualifier from 12-13 April 2024.

Australia’s top women will play on hard court at Pat Rafter Arena, with Queensland’s own Sam Stosur stepping into the Australian Billie Jean King Cup captain role for the first time.

The Australian team needs to beat Mexico to qualify for the 12-nation finals, which will be played in Seville, Spain in November.

“We’re excited to play a Billie Jean King Cup tie on home soil, and we can’t wait to come back to Brisbane,” said Stosur, who is one of Australia’s most decorated Billie Jean King Cup representatives.

“This is an important tie for both teams to advance to the finals. Our elite Australian women had stellar performances in 2023 and I’ll be trying to get the most out of our players to show the world what we’re made of. Mexico also has a strong group of players, so fans can look forward to some thrilling tennis action in April.

“Being a part of the Australian team has always been a highlight for me as a player and I can’t wait to share my experiences with the team as captain.”

This will be the first Billie Jean King Cup tie played in Australia since Perth hosted the 2019 final.

“We’re thrilled to secure the Billie Jean King Cup tie here in Brisbane. We know how much Queenslanders love their tennis and I’ve no doubt the public will come out to support Australia’s top women as they compete in Brisbane,” Tennis Queensland CEO Kim Kachel said.

“We are committed to providing opportunities for women and girls to lead and play tennis and we couldn’t ask for a better group of role models than our Billie Jean King Cup team to inspire young girls to pick up a racquet and play.”

Queensland Tourism and Sport Minister, Michael Healy, said that world-class sporting events are what Queensland does best.

“Already renowned globally as a visitor destination of choice, Queensland is also fast becoming recognised as Australia’s major events capital, giving visitors and locals even more of an excuse to enjoy everything our magnificent state has to offer,” Mr Healy said.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting the very best in Australian women’s tennis talent in Brisbane, who will no doubt inspire the next generation of young tennis players to want to also represent their country on the world stage.”

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the Billie Jean King Cup would be a big hit for the city.

“Brisbane continues to shine as the newest sporting capital of Australia and we look forward to welcoming the esteemed Billie Jean King Cup to our city this April,” Cr Schrinner said.

“This historic tournament is a highlight on this year’s major events calendar and is the world’s largest annual women’s international team sports competition.

“Following this year’s record-breaking attendance at the Brisbane International, I’m confident local fans will be excited to cheer on captain Sam Stosur and the Australian team over one thrilling weekend of action.”

The venue announcement comes after last month’s record-breaking Brisbane International, which saw more than 100,000 people flock to the Queensland Tennis Centre. This made it the highest-attended tennis event in the state in a decade.

Single session and two-day ticket packages will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Monday 4 March at 3pm AEST.

Adult prices start at $20, concessions $16, kids $5 and family passes (two adults and two children) start at $45.

The Australian team will be announced in mid-March.

