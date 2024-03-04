World No.3 doubles star Storm Hunter will represent Australia in a must-win Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier tie against Mexico in Brisbane in April.

Brisbane, Australia, 4 March 2024 | tennis.com.au

Storm Hunter is the first player confirmed to represent Australia in next month’s Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier tie in Brisbane.

The Queensland-born Hunter is looking forward to wearing the green and gold as Australia takes on Mexico at Pat Rafter Arena from 12-13 April.

The Australian team needs to beat Mexico to earn a spot in the 12-nation finals, which will be played in Spain in November.

“I’m so excited to be in the team for our first home tie since 2019,” said the world No.3 doubles star.

“Representing Australia at home in Brisbane means absolutely everything and I can’t wait to step out on the court in Brisbane in front of our home crowd and give it everything we’ve got to qualify for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.”

Hunter, who is one of Australia’s top-ranked singles players at world No.122, owns a 10-4 win-loss record in the Billie Jean King competition.

Her team-mates for the upcoming tie in Brisbane will be announced later this month.

> READ MORE : Brisbane to host Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier

Australia’s top women will be led by Gold Coast great Sam Stosur, who is stepping into the Australian Billie Jean King Cup captain’s role for the first time.

“I’m very excited to announce Storm Hunter as the first player named in the team for the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup tie playing Mexico,” Stosur said.

“Storm has obviously shown she has great form, last year becoming the world No.1 doubles player and this year qualifying for the Australian Open in singles and making it through to the third round. She recently won a WTA 1000 doubles title in Dubai as well.

“Storm has showed in recent years that she is certainly up to the task and more of representing her country and this team.”

Early-bird tickets are available from 11am AEST today (Monday 4 March) via Ticketmaster.

All single session and two-day ticket packages go on sale from 3pm AEST today (Monday 4 March).

Adult prices start from $20, as well as $16 for concession, $5 for kids and $45 for family passes (two adults and two children).

> BUY: Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier tickets

“It’s been five years since Brisbane last hosted a Billie Jean King Cup tie and fans can’t wait to come out and support Australia’s top women, including Rockhampton-born Storm Hunter,” Tennis Queensland CEO Kim Kachel said.

“We’ve had great response from the community since the venue announcement last week. With so many people excited to watch world-class tennis in Brisbane, we encourage fans to secure their tickets early to avoid missing out on all the action.”

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said residents look forward to welcoming some of the world’s biggest tennis players to Pat Rafter Arena.

“Australia will be well-represented against Mexico with the addition of world No.3 doubles player and Queenslander, Storm Hunter, at the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup tie,” Cr Schrinner said.

“We are proud to support this stand out international tennis event, which is a highlight on this year’s jam-packed major events calendar.

“Brisbane continues to shine as the newest sporting capital of Australia and I’m confident local fans will be excited to cheer on captain Sam Stosur and the Australia team over one thrilling weekend of action.”

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!