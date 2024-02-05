Taylah Preston, Arina Rodionova and Priscilla Hon all make significant moves in the latest world singles rankings.

Australia, 5 February 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Women’s singles

Arina Rodionova makes her long-awaited top-100 debut in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings.

The 34-year-old rises four spots to world No.97 following a quarterfinal appearance at a WTA 250 tournament in Thailand. This was Rodionova’s best tour-level result since July 2017.

Priscilla Hon is the biggest mover of the week, jumping up 30 places to world No.171. The 25-year-old won the biggest title of her career at an Australia Pro Tour event in Burnie last week.

Meanwhile, Taylah Preston sets a new career-high, rising five places to world No.194 after qualifying at a WTA-level tournament for the second time in her career.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Arina Rodionova No.97 +4 Kimberly Birrell No.123 +1 Astra Sharma No.131 -1 Olivia Gadecki No.133 -6 Daria Saville No.147 +1 Storm Hunter No.150 -21 Priscilla Hon No.171 +30 Taylah Preston No.194 -5 Destanee Aiava No.202 0 Talia Gibson No.218 +3

Men’s singles

Omar Jasika is the biggest mover in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

The 26-year-old skyrockets up 63 places to world No.230 after winning his first ATP Challenger singles title in seven years. This is seven spots shy of Jasika’s career-high.

Dane Sweeny rises nine places to a new career-high of No.224, while Alex Bolt improves 36 positions to world No.255 after contesting his first ATP Challenger final since June 2021.

Bernard Tomic is on the rise as well, jumping up 25 spots to world No.277 after winning an ITF title in India. This propels the 31-year-old to his highest ranking since February 2022.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.11 0 Max Purcell No.43 0 Jordan Thompson No.44 0 Alexei Popyrin No.45 0 Chris O’Connell No.64 0 Aleksandar Vukic No.69 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.77 +1 Rinky Hijikata No.88 -14 James Duckworth No.106 -8 Jason Kubler No.123 0

Men’s doubles

Alex Bolt makes giant strides in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 31-year-old rises 51 spots to world No.233 after capturing an ATP Challenger alongside compatriot Luke Saville in Burnie.

Saville, meanwhile, improves six places to world No.173.

Adam Walton, a runner-up in Burnie, moves 11 positions to a career-high world No.156.

Blake Bayldon (up 30 spots to world No.305) and Kody Pearson (rising 59 places to world No.364) are also at new career-bests.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.2 0 Max Purcell No.33 -1 John Peers No.44 0 Rinky Hijikata No.58 +1 John-Patrick Smith No.70 -1 Jordan Thompson No.88 -1 Andrew Harris No.93 -3 Matthew Romios No.133 -1 Jason Kubler No.136 0 Calum Puttergill No.152 +1

Women’s doubles

Arina Rodionova is the biggest mover in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings, jumping up 65 spots to world No.335.

This follows the 34-year-old progressing to her first tour-level semifinal in almost three years.

Kimberly Birrell (up one spot to world No.171) is at a new career-high this week, while Daria Saville (rising three places to world No.115) sits at her highest ranking since August 2019.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.3 0 Ellen Perez No.12 0 Olivia Gadecki No.95 +1 Daria Saville No.115 +3 Destanee Aiava No.137 0 Kimberly Birrell No.171 +1 Olivia Tjandramulia No.177 +3 Astra Sharma No.184 +5 Talia Gibson No.188 -3 Maddison Inglis No.204 -1

