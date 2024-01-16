Matt Ebden and Storm Hunter are the top seeds in the Australian Open 2024 mixed doubles draw.

Melbourne, Australia, 16 January 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Storm Hunter and Matt Ebden lead the Aussie charge in the Australian Open 2024 mixed doubles competition.

The Western Australians, who teamed up for the first time at the United Cup earlier this summer to help steer Team Australia into the semifinals, are the top seeds.

World No.1 Hunter and world No.4 Ebden have been handed a tough draw, pitted against reigning Wimbledon champions Lyudmyla Kichenok and Mate Pavic in the opening round.

Aussie duo Olivia Gadecki and Marc Polmans were semifinalists at last year’s Australian Open and are teaming up once again. They begin their 2024 campaign against the fourth seeds, world No.19 Chan Hao-Ching and world No.11 Santiago Gonzalez.

Married couple Daria and Luke Saville have also received a wildcard and are making their fifth appearance in an Australian Open mixed doubles draw together.

Australian Open 2024

Mixed doubles, first round [1] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Mate Pavic (CRO) [8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) v Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) [WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)/Andrew Harris (AUS) v Anna Danilina (KAZ)/Andres Molteni (ARG) [WC] Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [5] Laura Siegemund (GER)/Sander Gille (BEL) [WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v [3] Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE)/Jan Zielinski (POL) [WC] Daria Saville (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Liudmila Samsonova/Andrea Vavassori (ITA) [WC] Maya Joint (AUS)/Dane Sweeny (AUS) v [7] Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA)/Kevin Krawietz (GER) [WC] Priscilla Hon (AUS)/Adam Walton (AUS) v [6] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/Nathaniel Lammons (USA) [WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Marc Polmans (AUS) v [4] Chan Hao-Ching (TPE)/Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)

An all-Australian pair has featured in the Australian Open mixed doubles final three times in the past five years.

The last Australian champions, however, were Ebden and Jarmila Gajdosova at Australian Open 2013.

The Australian Open 2024 mixed doubles competition begins on Thursday 18 January.

