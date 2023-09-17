Astra Sharma was among 10 Australian title winners on the professional tours this week.

Australia, 17 September 2023 | Leigh Rogers

There are lots of good news stories to celebrate in Australian tennis this week.

Our Australian Davis Cup team qualified for the quarterfinals and six Aussie players claimed titles across the Australian Pro Tour events in Perth and Darwin.

Astra Sharma was another standout performer. The 28-year-old scored two top-100 victories and eliminated four of the top five seeds to win a WTA 125 tournament in Romania.

Rinky Hijikata, Andrew Harris and Patrick Harper all won doubles titles abroad too, taking the total number of Australian players to win professional titles this week to 10.

The future looks bright as well, with a number of junior players recording impressive results in the past week.

This week’s most outstanding performers include:

Astra Sharma: The 28-year-old won the singles title at a WTA 125 tournament in Bucharest (Romania). This is Sharma’s ninth career title – and first since April 2021.

Rinky Hijikata: The 22-year-old was a singles finalist at an ATP Challenger in Cary (USA). It was Hijikata’s first ATP Challenger final appearance on international soil.

Andrew Harris and Rinky Hijikata: The Aussie combination won the doubles title at the ATP Challenger in Cary. This is 29-year-old Harris’ eighth career doubles title and 22-year-old Hijikata’s fourth.

Marc Polmans: The 26-year-old was a singles finalist at an ATP Challenger tournament in Guangzhou (China). This was Polmans’ best result at ATP Challenger level since November 2022.

Matthew Romios: The 24-year-old was a doubles finalist alongside Chinese Taipei’s Ho Ray at the ATP Challenger tournament in Guangzhou. This was Romios’ eighth doubles final appearance this season.

Alex Bolt and Luke Saville: The 30-year-old Bolt and 29-year-old Saville were doubles semifinalists at the ATP Challenger tournament in Guangzhou.

Patrick Harper: The 23-year-old won the doubles title at an ITF 25 tournament in Plaisir (France). It is Harper’s second consecutive title with German Mark Wallner and his third of the season.

Priscilla Hon: The 25-year-old won the singles title at an ITF 25 tournament in Perth. It is Hon’s ninth career title and her second of this season.

> READ: Hon crowned champion at Australian Pro Tour event

Destanee Aiava and Maddison Inglis: The Aussie duo won the doubles title at the ITF 25 tournament in Perth. This is Aiava’s fourth doubles title this season and her ninth in total. It is 25-year-old Inglis’ fourth ITF doubles title and first since September 2022.

Talia Gibson: The 19-year-old was a singles finalist at the ITF 25 tournament in her hometown of Perth. It was Gibson’s second singles final appearance this season.

Destanee Aiava: The 23-year-old continued her good form to reach the singles semifinals in Perth. Aiava has now won 12 of her past 15 singles matches.

Taylah Preston: Contesting her first tournament since the Wimbledon junior event, the 17-year-old was a singles semifinalist at the ITF 25 tournament in her hometown of Perth.

Blake Mott: The 27-year-old won his first professional singles title in four years at the ITF 25 tournament in Darwin. Since returning to the tour in August, Mott has won 17 of his past 21 matches.

Blake Ellis: The 24-year-old was a singles finalist at the ITF 25 tournament in Darwin. It was Ellis’ second final appearance of the season.

Jeremy Beale and Thomas Fancutt: The Aussie duo, who are both 28, scooped the doubles title at the ITF 25 tournament in Darwin. It is a 21st career title for Beale (fifth won so far in 2023) and a 22nd for Fancutt (fourth in 2023).

Joshua Charlton and Blake Ellis: The Aussie pair, both 24, were doubles finalist at the ITF 25 tournament in Darwin. Charlton plays US college tennis at the University of Oregon and was contesting his first ITF tournament since November 2022.

Moerani Bouzige: The 24-year-old was a singles semifinalist in Darwin. With nine wins from his past 12 matches, this was Bouzige’s third consecutive semifinals appearance on the ITF Tour.

Jeremy Beale: A singles semifinal appearance in Darwin was the 28-year-old’s best result at ITF 25 level since September 2021.

Cruz Hewitt: The 14-year-old won his first professional level matches to reach the final qualifying round in Darwin. Hewitt is the son of former world No.1 Lleyton Hewitt.

Kimiko Cooper: The 15-year-old was a girls’ singles finalist at an ITF J100 tournament in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia). It was Cooper’s fifth final appearance this season.

Jake Dembo: The 15-year-old advanced to the boys’ singles semifinals at an ITF J100 tournament in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia).

Rohan Hazratwala: The 16-year-old capped a brilliant fortnight in Adelaide, winning his second consecutive ITF J30 singles and doubles titles. Hazratwala defeated his doubles partner, 16-year-old Oliver King, in the singles final.

Alice Stevens: The 15-year-old won her first ITF junior singles title at the J30 tournament in Adelaide. Stevens was also a doubles finalist.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!