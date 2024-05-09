Australian Aleksandar Vukic scores his first ATP Masters 1000 main-draw win on clay to reach the second round in Rome.

Rome, Italy, 9 May 2024 | Rhys de Deugd

Aleksandar Vukic has made strong start for Australians in the main draw of the Italian Open in Rome, scoring a first-round win over former world No.8 Diego Schwartzman.

Despite only playing two matches in the past three weeks, the 28-year-old Aussie looked in fine form as he asserted his dominance in one hour and 33 minutes to claim a 6-2 6-2 victory in his tournament debut.

Vukic made sure to deny the Argentinian of any chances to claw back into the match, holding serve throughout the entire contest and saving all eight break points opportunities against him.

This is Vukic’s maiden main-draw win at a ATP Masters 1000 event on clay.

Vukic ends what was an eventful week for Schwartzman, as the 31-year-old announced he will be retiring in early 2025 whilst completing a successful run through qualifying in Rome.

After a rain-affected day of action, Vukic is the only Australian to compete in the Rome main draw so far. Eight other Aussie hopefuls remain across singles and doubles draws.

A big test awaits for Vukic as he takes on the third seed and 2017 champion Alexander Zverev in the second round.

Aussies in action – Rome

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d [Q] Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 6-2 6-2



COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

Daria Saville (AUS) v Clara Tauson (DEN)

> VIEW: Italian Open women’s singles draw

Men’s singles, first round

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Jaume Munar (ESP)

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [Q] Hamad Medjedovic (SRB)

Men’s singles, second round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBD

[32] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [Q] Thiago Monteiro (BRA)

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [3] Alexander Zverev (GER)



> VIEW: Italian Open men’s singles draw

Men’s doubles, first round

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [WC] Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)/Francesco Passaro (ITA)

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [6] Tim Puetz (GER)/ Kevin Krawietz (GER)

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Sebastian Korda (USA) v [3] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)

Women’s doubles, first round

[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/ Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Sara Errani (ITA)/Jasmine Paolini (ITA)

