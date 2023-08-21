James Duckworth, Kimberly Birrell and Olivia Gadecki lead the Australian charge in the US Open 2023 qualifying competition.

New York, USA, 21 August 2023 | Leigh Rogers

The men’s and women’s qualifying singles draws are set for US Open 2023.

World No.112 Kimberly Birrell spearheads a six-strong Australian contingent in the women’s qualifying singles competition.

The 25-year-old Birrell, competing in New York for the second time in her career, begins her qualifying campaign against Leyre Romero Gormaz, a 21-year-old Spaniard making her US Open debut.

Jaimee Fourlis faces the experienced Vera Zvonareva in the opening round. The 38-year-old Russian is former world No.2 and was a US Open finalist in 2010.

Women’s qualifying singles, first round Player Rank v Player Rank [13] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 112 v Leyre Romero Gormaz (ESP) 198 Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 139 v Harmony Tan (FRA) 221 Arina Rodionova (AUS) 157 v [32] Marina Bassols Ribera (ESP) 137 Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) 187 v Vera Zvonareva 672 Astra Sharma (AUS) 194 v Marina Melnikova 829 Priscilla Hon (AUS) 207 v [11] Olga Danilovic (SRB) 109

James Duckworth leads the Australian charge in the men’s qualifying singles competition.

The 31-year-old, who is hoping to compete in the US Open main draw for the eighth time in his career, is the No.12 seed. Duckworth meets American Trevor Svajda, a 17-year-old wildcard making his Grand Slam-level debut, in the opening round.

John Millman, who has used a protected ranking of No.207 to enter, is contesting his first tournament since February. The 34-year-old, a former quarterfinalist in New York, has drawn world No.110 Alejandro Tabilo, a 26-year-old from Chile, in his comeback match.

Men’s qualifying singles, first round Player Rank v Player Rank [12] James Duckworth (AUS) 112 v [WC] Trevor Svajda (USA) 1410 Marc Polmans (AUS) 175 v Nicholas David Ionel (ROU) 221 John Millman (AUS) 326 v [11] Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) 110

The qualifying competition begins in New York tonight, with play beginning from 1am AEST.

Players need to win three matches to qualify. If they successfully do so, they will join 12 Australians in the main draw.

World No.13 Alex de Minaur is among nine Australians already in the men’s singles main draw, while 2022 quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic leads the Aussie charge in the women’s singles event.

