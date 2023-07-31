Twelve Australian players contested finals, across both singles and doubles, at professional tournaments this week.

Australia, 31 July 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Three Australian men – Alexei Popyrin, Heath Davidson and Luke Saville – won professional singles titles this week.

Popyrin, who became the first Australian in 14 years to win an ATP Tour singles title on clay, described his title-winning run in Croatia as “unbelievable”.

Davidson, who recently contested his first Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon, continued his impressive form to win the Belgian Open, while Saville was crowned champion as the Australian Pro Tour stopped in Queensland.

Aleksandar Vukic advanced to a first ATP singles final in a breakout week at Atlanta, where Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson were also doubles finalists.

Australian women produced strong results too. Daria Saville contested her first WTA singles semifinal in almost a year, while Alexandra Osborne, Stefani Webb and Alicia Smith all won ITF doubles titles.

This week’s most outstanding performers include:

Alexei Popyrin: The 23-year-old defeated three seeded opponents, including three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka in a three-set final, to win an ATP 250 title at Umag (Croatia). This is Popyrin’s second career ATP singles crown and first since February 2021.

Aleksandar Vukic: The 27-year-old advanced to his first ATP singles final in Atlanta (USA). Vukic defeated three top-40 players, then extended world No.9 Taylor Fritz to three sets in the final.

Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson: The Aussie pair were doubles finalists in Atlanta. It was 25-year-old Purcell’s ninth career ATP doubles final appearance and 29-year-old Thompson’s fourth.

Alex de Minaur: The 24-year-old advanced to the singles quarterfinals at the ATP 250 tournament in Atlanta. This was De Minaur’s seventh ATP quarterfinal appearance of the season.

John Peers: The 35-year-old made the doubles semifinals at the ATP 250 tournament in Atlanta alongside Brazilian partner Marcelo Melo. It was Peers’ second ATP-level semifinal appearance this season.

Daria Saville: The 29-year-old won five matches to reach the singles semifinals as a qualifier at a WTA 250 tournament in Hamburg (Germany). It was Saville’s best result since her comeback from knee surgery.

Storm Hunter: The 28-year-old recorded her first top-50 singles win on clay, beating world No.22 Donna Vekic in the opening round at a WTA 250 tournament in Hamburg.

Heath Davidson: The 36-year-old won the Belgian Open quad wheelchair singles title, overcoming world No.3 Donald Ramphadi in a three-set final. It is Davidson’s seventh career ITF singles title. He also combined with Canadian Robert Shaw to win the doubles title. It is Davidson’s 30th career ITF doubles crown and his fifth this season.

Ben Weekes: The 38-year-old progressed to the men’s wheelchair doubles semifinals alongside Japan’s Kouhei Suzuki at the Belgian Open.

Omar Jasika: The 26-year-old progressed to the singles quarterfinals at an ATP Challenger event in Salinas (Ecuador). Jasika defeated world No.139 Emilio Gomez in the second round. It was Jasika’s first win against a top-200 player since January 2018.

Omar Jasika and Adam Walton: After facing off in the opening round of singles, the Aussies combined to reach the doubles semifinals at the ATP Challenger in Salinas.

Blake Ellis and Tristan Schoolkate: The Aussie duo advanced to the doubles semifinals at the ATP Challenger in Salinas.

Alexandra Osborne: The 28-year-old teamed with American Rasheeda McAdoo to win the doubles title at an ITF 25 tournament in El Espinar (Spain). It is Osborne’s third career ITF doubles title.

Luke Saville: The 29-year-old extended his winning streak on the ITF Tour to 10 matches, winning an ITF 15 title in Caloundra (Australia). This is Saville’s first Australian Pro Tour singles title since 2014.

Stefani Webb: The 18-year-old was a standout performer at an ITF 15 tournament in Caloundra. Webb advanced to her first pro singles final.

Stefani Webb and Alicia Smith: The Aussie duo claimed the doubles title in Caloundra. This is Webb’s first career ITF doubles title and 26-year-old Smith’s third.

Zara Larke: The 18-year-old teamed with Japan’s Nanari Katsumi to reach the doubles final in Caloundra. This was Larke’s first final appearance at ITF level.

Casey Hoole and Tai Sach: The Aussie pair finished runners-up in the men’s doubles event in Caloundra. This was 20-year-old Hoole’s first ITF doubles final appearance and 20-year-old Sach’s second.

Hudson Baxter: The 18-year-old won his first ITF junior singles title at a J30 tournament in Lautoka (Fiji). Baxter won six consecutive matches to scoop the title as a qualifier.

