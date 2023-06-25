Australian Jason Kubler won his first grass-court singles title at an ATP Challenger event in Great Britain this week.

Ilkley, Great Britain, 25 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

It has been another incredible week in Australian tennis, with five players winning titles on the professional tour.

John Peers led the way, winning an ATP 500 doubles title in Germany.

Jason Kubler enjoyed grass-court success at ATP Challenger level, while Lizette Cabrera, Adam Walton and Astra Sharma all scooped ITF titles.

Australian juniors are producing impressive results on the ITF World Tennis Tour too, with Maya Joint, Charlie Camus, Pavle Marinkov and Daniel Jovanovski also winning titles in the past week.

It means we’re spoilt for choice in this week’s list of most outstanding performers.

Top-performing Australians this week include:

John Peers: The 34-year-old was crowned the doubles champion at an ATP 500 tournament in Halle (Germany) with Brazil’s Marcelo Melo. It is Peers’ 27th career tour-level doubles title and first since January 2022.

> READ MORE: Peers and Melo claim first team title at Halle

Alex de Minaur: The 24-year-old advanced to the biggest grass-court singles final of his career at an ATP 500 tournament at Queen’s Club (Great Britain). De Minaur defeated two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and world No.6 Holger Rune in a stunning run.

> READ MORE: De Minaur reflects on outstanding week at Queen’s Club

Storm Hunter: The 28-year-old was a doubles finalist at a WTA 250 tournament in Birmingham (Great Britain) with American Alycia Parks. This was Hunter’s 13th career tour-level doubles final appearance and her third of the season.

Ellen Perez: The 27-year-old reached the doubles semifinals at a WTA 500 tournament in Berlin (Germany) alongside American Nicole Melichar-Martinez. It was Perez’s fourth tour-level semifinal appearance this year.

Jaimee Fourlis: The 23-year-old qualified and then made the second round at a WTA 500 tournament in Berlin, scoring two top-100 wins along the way. This was Fourlis’ best result at WTA-level in almost four years.

Daria Saville: The 29-year-old made a promising return in her comeback from an ACL injury. Contesting qualifying in Birmingham, Saville defeated world No.112 Madison Brengle in her first match in nine months.

> READ: Saville feeling positive after encouraging return

Jason Kubler: The 30-year-old won his first singles title in 12 months at an ATP Challenger event in Ilkley (Great Britain). It is Kubler’s first grass-court crown and takes his career singles title count to 21. He has won seven of these titles at ATP Challenger level.

What a week for Jason Kubler 😎 Capping off a great run in Ilkley 🏆#ATPChallenger pic.twitter.com/wDBQ1yzQ9H — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) June 24, 2023

John-Patrick Smith: The 34-year-old was a doubles finalist at the ATP Challenger in Ilkley. Smith, contesting his third ATP Challenger final of the season, and American partner Robert Galloway came within one point of securing the title in a hard-fought final.

Astra Sharma: The 27-year-old was a singles finalist at an ITF 40 tournament in Ystad (Sweden). Sharma also captured the doubles title alongside Ukrainian Valeriya Strakhova. It is Sharma’s ninth career doubles title.

Lizette Cabrera: The 25-year-old captured her seventh career singles title at an ITF 25 tournament in Tauste-Zaragoza (Spain). It is world No.253 Cabrera’s first title since October 2022.

Adam Walton: The 24-year-old secured the singles title at an ITF 25 tournament in Tulsa (USA), losing only a single set across five matches. It is the fifth and biggest title to date of Walton’s career.

Stefani Webb: The 18-year-old recorded the best result of her professional career at an ITF 15 tournament in Monastir (Tunisia). Webb, the reigning 18 and under Australian champion, scored six wins to reach the singles semifinals as a qualifier.

Maya Joint: The 17-year-old won an ITF J200 girls’ singles title in Gladbeck (Germany). The world No.73-ranked junior did not lose a set at the clay-court tournament. This is Joint’s second ITF junior singles title of the season.

Charlie Camus and Pavle Marinkov: The Aussie duo combined to win the boys’ doubles title at the ITF J200 event in Gladbeck. This is a fourth, and biggest, career ITF junior doubles title for both 16-year-old Camus and 17-year-old Marinkov.

> READ: Charlie Camus – A rising star of Australian tennis

Daniel Jovanovski: The 15-year-old scooped his second consecutive ITF J30 boys’ singles title in Noumea (New Caledonia). Jovanovski is now on a 10-match winning streak and has won all of those matches in straight sets. He also claimed the doubles title with France’s Jalane Salaun-Ouillemon.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!