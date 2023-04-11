De Minaur defeats Murray at Monte Carlo Masters
Australian Alex de Minaur has beaten former world No.1 Andy Murray at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo.
Monte Carlo, Monaco, 11 April 2023 | Leigh Rogers
Alex de Minaur has made an impressive start at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo, brushing aside three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in the opening round.
The 14th-seeded Australian posted a dominant 6-1 6-3 victory against world No.54 Murray.
World No.19 De Minaur did not face a break point in the 86-minute encounter and conceded only 11 points in total across his service games.
De Minaur becomes the first Australian player to score a tour-level victory on clay against the former world No.1.
How to win a 43-shot rally with @alexdeminaur 😤@ROLEXMCMASTERS | #RolexMonteCarloMasters pic.twitter.com/WPwPRPGRoP
— ATP Tour (@atptour) April 10, 2023
This is De Minaur’s first win since claiming the biggest title of his career at Acapulco in February and snaps a two-match losing streak.
Qualifier Alexei Popyrin also continued his winning run, scoring a 7-6(1) 6-3 first-round victory against Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic.
Popyrin served 13 aces and struck 40 winners against the world No.69-ranked lucky loser.
In men’s doubles action, Matt Ebden and India’s Rohan Bopanna scored a hard-fought 3-6 6-3 [10-8] win against Brazil’s Rafael Matos and Spain’s David Vega Hernandez in the opening round.
Aussies in action – Monte Carlo
RESULTS
Men’s singles, first round
[14] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Andy Murray (GBR) 6-1 6-3
[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [LL] Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 7-6(1) 6-3
Men’s doubles, first round
[7] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d Rafael Matos (BRA)/David Vega Hernandez (ESP) 3-6 6-3 [10-8]
COMING UP
Men’s singles, second round
[14] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [Q] Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)
[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Nicolas Jarry (CHI)
Men’s doubles, first round
John Peers (AUS)/Frances Tiafoe (USA) v Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)/Robert Farah (COL)
Men’s doubles, second round
[7] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Tim Puetz (GER)
