Australian Alex de Minaur has beaten former world No.1 Andy Murray at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo.

Monte Carlo, Monaco, 11 April 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Alex de Minaur has made an impressive start at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo, brushing aside three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in the opening round.

The 14th-seeded Australian posted a dominant 6-1 6-3 victory against world No.54 Murray.

World No.19 De Minaur did not face a break point in the 86-minute encounter and conceded only 11 points in total across his service games.

De Minaur becomes the first Australian player to score a tour-level victory on clay against the former world No.1.

This is De Minaur’s first win since claiming the biggest title of his career at Acapulco in February and snaps a two-match losing streak.

Qualifier Alexei Popyrin also continued his winning run, scoring a 7-6(1) 6-3 first-round victory against Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic.

Popyrin served 13 aces and struck 40 winners against the world No.69-ranked lucky loser.

In men’s doubles action, Matt Ebden and India’s Rohan Bopanna scored a hard-fought 3-6 6-3 [10-8] win against Brazil’s Rafael Matos and Spain’s David Vega Hernandez in the opening round.

Aussies in action – Monte Carlo

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

[14] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Andy Murray (GBR) 6-1 6-3

[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [LL] Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 7-6(1) 6-3

Men’s doubles, first round

[7] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d Rafael Matos (BRA)/David Vega Hernandez (ESP) 3-6 6-3 [10-8]

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

[14] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [Q] Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)

[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Nicolas Jarry (CHI)

Men’s doubles, first round

John Peers (AUS)/Frances Tiafoe (USA) v Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)/Robert Farah (COL)

Men’s doubles, second round

[7] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Tim Puetz (GER)

