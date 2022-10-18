Tomljanovic charges into second round at Guadalajara
Australian Ajla Tomljanovic needed just over an hour to score an opening-round win at a WTA 1000 tournament in Mexico.
Guadalajara, Mexico, 18 October 2022 | Leigh Rogers
Ajla Tomljanovic has made a promising start at a WTA 1000 tournament at Guadalajara.
The top-ranked Australian scored a comprehensive 6-2 6-1 win against Mexican wildcard Fernanda Contreras Gomez in first-round action today.
World No.35 Tomljanovic lost only nine points on serve in the 62-minute match.
The 29-year-old will play either No.13-seeded American Madison Keys or Poland’s Magda Linette in the second round.
Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders are scheduled to begin their respective doubles campaigns tomorrow.
Aussies in action – Guadalajara
RESULTS
Women’s singles, first round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [WC] Fernanda Contreras Gomez (MEX) 6-2 6-1
COMING UP
Women’s singles, second round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v TBC
Women’s doubles, first round
[6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [WC] Victoria Azarenka (BLR)/Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA)
Storm Sanders (AUS)/Luisa Stefani (BRA) v Asia Muhammad (USA)/Zhang Shuai (CHN)
Australian Jason Kubler won two qualifying matches to earn his place in the main draw at an ATP 250 tournament in Stockholm this week. However, the 29-year-old’s winning run has come to an end.
Chile’s Cristian Garin, a former world No.17 and Wimbledon quarterfinalist this season, scored a 6-2 6-4 victory in their first-round clash.
Aussies in action – Stockholm
RESULTS
Men’s singles, first round
Cristian Garin (CHI) d [Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-2 6-4
COMING UP
Men’s singles, first round
[5] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)
Men’s doubles, first round
John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Ben McLachlan (JPN) v Diego Hidalgo (ECU)/Cristian Rodriguez (COL)
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!