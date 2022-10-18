Australian Ajla Tomljanovic needed just over an hour to score an opening-round win at a WTA 1000 tournament in Mexico.

Guadalajara, Mexico, 18 October 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Guadalajara, Mexico

Ajla Tomljanovic has made a promising start at a WTA 1000 tournament at Guadalajara.

The top-ranked Australian scored a comprehensive 6-2 6-1 win against Mexican wildcard Fernanda Contreras Gomez in first-round action today.

World No.35 Tomljanovic lost only nine points on serve in the 62-minute match.

The 29-year-old will play either No.13-seeded American Madison Keys or Poland’s Magda Linette in the second round.

Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders are scheduled to begin their respective doubles campaigns tomorrow.

Aussies in action – Guadalajara

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [WC] Fernanda Contreras Gomez (MEX) 6-2 6-1

COMING UP

Women’s singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v TBC

Women’s doubles, first round

[6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [WC] Victoria Azarenka (BLR)/Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA)

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Luisa Stefani (BRA) v Asia Muhammad (USA)/Zhang Shuai (CHN)

Stockholm, Sweden

Australian Jason Kubler won two qualifying matches to earn his place in the main draw at an ATP 250 tournament in Stockholm this week. However, the 29-year-old’s winning run has come to an end.

Chile’s Cristian Garin, a former world No.17 and Wimbledon quarterfinalist this season, scored a 6-2 6-4 victory in their first-round clash.

Aussies in action – Stockholm

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Cristian Garin (CHI) d [Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-2 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[5] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)

Men’s doubles, first round

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Ben McLachlan (JPN) v Diego Hidalgo (ECU)/Cristian Rodriguez (COL)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!