Australia, 22 August 2022 | tennis.com.au

Daria Saville has charged into the second round at a WTA 250 tournament in Granby.

The ninth-seeded Australian recorded a 6-3 6-3 victory against Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in first-round action today.

For seven Australian women, the focus is on this week’s US Open qualifying competition and trying to earn a main draw spot at the final Grand Slam tournament of the season.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors
US Open qualifying
New York, USA		 Grand Slam Hard Maddison Inglis, Priscilla Hon, Astra Sharma, Lizette Cabrera, Seone Mendez, Kimberly Birrell
Tennis in the Land
Cleveland, USA		 WTA 250 Hard Sam Stosur, Ellen Perez
Granby
Granby, Canada		 WTA 250 Hard Daria Saville, Jaimee Fourlis, Olivia Tjandramulia
Zubr Cup
Prerov, Czech Republic		 ITF 60 Clay Alexandra Bozovic, Alexandra Osborne
Goyang
Goyang, South Korea		 ITF 25 Hard Talia Gibson, Kaylah McPhee
Bad Waltersdorf
Bad Waltersdorf, Austria		 ITF 15 Clay Ana Prso
Cairo
Cairo, Egypt		 ITF 15 Clay Lisa Mays
Magic Tours
Monastir, Tunisia		 ITF 15 Hard Angelina Graovac, Estelle Najean

Jason Kubler and Chris O’Connell have both qualified for an ATP 250 tournament at Winston-Salem.

Kubler secured his place in the main draw with a 6-4 6-0 win against Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics, while O’Connell qualified with a 7-6(4) 7-6(4) win over world No.45 Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands.

They join John Millman, Thanasi Kokkinakis, James Duckworth and Alexei Popyrin in the main draw.

Kokkinakis and Duckworth face-off in an all-Australian first-round clash.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors
US Open qualifying
New York, USA		 Grand Slam Hard Aleksandar Vukic, Marc Polmans
Winston-Salem Open
Winston-Salem, USA		 ATP 250 Hard John Millman, Thanasi Kokkinakis, James Duckworth, Alexei Popyrin, Jason Kubler, Chris O’Connell, Matt Ebden
Granby
Granby, Canada		 ATP Challenger 80 Hard Jordan Thompson, Edward Winter, Luke Saville
Nonthaburi
Nonthaburi, Thailand		 ATP Challenger 50 Hard Akira Santillan, Dane Sweeny, Omar Jasika, James McCabe, Tristan Schoolkate, Philip Sekulic, Dayne Kelly
Roehampton
London, Great Britain		 ITF 25 Hard Nicholas Jovanovski, Patrick Fitzgerald
Talex Open
Poznan, Poland		 ITF 25 Clay Brandon Walkin
Magic Hotel Tour
Monastir, Tunisia		 ITF 15 Hard Matthew Dellavedova, Jordan Soussa, Adrian Arcon, Kyle Gauci, Jacob Bradshaw
Cancun
Cancun, Mexico		 ITF 15 Hard Bernard Tomic, Adam Walton
Lambermont
Lambermont, Belgium		 ITF 15 Clay Kody Pearson, Ethan Cook
Changwon
Changwon, South Korea		 ITF 15 Hard Thomas Fancutt, Moerani Bouzige, Jake Delaney, Thomas Pavlekovich Smit, Timothy Gray, Alexander Babanine, Zachary Adam-Gedge, Adam Bronka, Hugh Callaghan

To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.

