Aussies in action: Week of 22 August 2022
Australian Daria Saville has made a winning start at a WTA 250 tournament in Canada this week.
Australia, 22 August 2022 | tennis.com.au
Daria Saville has charged into the second round at a WTA 250 tournament in Granby.
The ninth-seeded Australian recorded a 6-3 6-3 victory against Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in first-round action today.
For seven Australian women, the focus is on this week’s US Open qualifying competition and trying to earn a main draw spot at the final Grand Slam tournament of the season.
|Event/Location
|Level
|Surface
|Aussie competitors
|US Open qualifying
New York, USA
|Grand Slam
|Hard
|Maddison Inglis, Priscilla Hon, Astra Sharma, Lizette Cabrera, Seone Mendez, Kimberly Birrell
|Tennis in the Land
Cleveland, USA
|WTA 250
|Hard
|Sam Stosur, Ellen Perez
|Granby
Granby, Canada
|WTA 250
|Hard
|Daria Saville, Jaimee Fourlis, Olivia Tjandramulia
|Zubr Cup
Prerov, Czech Republic
|ITF 60
|Clay
|Alexandra Bozovic, Alexandra Osborne
|Goyang
Goyang, South Korea
|ITF 25
|Hard
|Talia Gibson, Kaylah McPhee
|Bad Waltersdorf
Bad Waltersdorf, Austria
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Ana Prso
|Cairo
Cairo, Egypt
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Lisa Mays
|Magic Tours
Monastir, Tunisia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Angelina Graovac, Estelle Najean
Jason Kubler and Chris O’Connell have both qualified for an ATP 250 tournament at Winston-Salem.
Kubler secured his place in the main draw with a 6-4 6-0 win against Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics, while O’Connell qualified with a 7-6(4) 7-6(4) win over world No.45 Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands.
They join John Millman, Thanasi Kokkinakis, James Duckworth and Alexei Popyrin in the main draw.
Kokkinakis and Duckworth face-off in an all-Australian first-round clash.
|Event/Location
|Level
|Surface
|Aussie competitors
|US Open qualifying
New York, USA
|Grand Slam
|Hard
|Aleksandar Vukic, Marc Polmans
|Winston-Salem Open
Winston-Salem, USA
|ATP 250
|Hard
|John Millman, Thanasi Kokkinakis, James Duckworth, Alexei Popyrin, Jason Kubler, Chris O’Connell, Matt Ebden
|Granby
Granby, Canada
|ATP Challenger 80
|Hard
|Jordan Thompson, Edward Winter, Luke Saville
|Nonthaburi
Nonthaburi, Thailand
|ATP Challenger 50
|Hard
|Akira Santillan, Dane Sweeny, Omar Jasika, James McCabe, Tristan Schoolkate, Philip Sekulic, Dayne Kelly
|Roehampton
London, Great Britain
|ITF 25
|Hard
|Nicholas Jovanovski, Patrick Fitzgerald
|Talex Open
Poznan, Poland
|ITF 25
|Clay
|Brandon Walkin
|Magic Hotel Tour
Monastir, Tunisia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Matthew Dellavedova, Jordan Soussa, Adrian Arcon, Kyle Gauci, Jacob Bradshaw
|Cancun
Cancun, Mexico
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Bernard Tomic, Adam Walton
|Lambermont
Lambermont, Belgium
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Kody Pearson, Ethan Cook
|Changwon
Changwon, South Korea
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Thomas Fancutt, Moerani Bouzige, Jake Delaney, Thomas Pavlekovich Smit, Timothy Gray, Alexander Babanine, Zachary Adam-Gedge, Adam Bronka, Hugh Callaghan
To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!