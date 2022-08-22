Australian Daria Saville has made a winning start at a WTA 250 tournament in Canada this week.

Australia, 22 August 2022 | tennis.com.au

Daria Saville has charged into the second round at a WTA 250 tournament in Granby.

The ninth-seeded Australian recorded a 6-3 6-3 victory against Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in first-round action today.

For seven Australian women, the focus is on this week’s US Open qualifying competition and trying to earn a main draw spot at the final Grand Slam tournament of the season.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors US Open qualifying

New York, USA Grand Slam Hard Maddison Inglis, Priscilla Hon, Astra Sharma, Lizette Cabrera, Seone Mendez, Kimberly Birrell Tennis in the Land

Cleveland, USA WTA 250 Hard Sam Stosur, Ellen Perez Granby

Granby, Canada WTA 250 Hard Daria Saville, Jaimee Fourlis, Olivia Tjandramulia Zubr Cup

Prerov, Czech Republic ITF 60 Clay Alexandra Bozovic, Alexandra Osborne Goyang

Goyang, South Korea ITF 25 Hard Talia Gibson, Kaylah McPhee Bad Waltersdorf

Bad Waltersdorf, Austria ITF 15 Clay Ana Prso Cairo

Cairo, Egypt ITF 15 Clay Lisa Mays Magic Tours

Monastir, Tunisia ITF 15 Hard Angelina Graovac, Estelle Najean

Jason Kubler and Chris O’Connell have both qualified for an ATP 250 tournament at Winston-Salem.

Kubler secured his place in the main draw with a 6-4 6-0 win against Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics, while O’Connell qualified with a 7-6(4) 7-6(4) win over world No.45 Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands.

They join John Millman, Thanasi Kokkinakis, James Duckworth and Alexei Popyrin in the main draw.

Kokkinakis and Duckworth face-off in an all-Australian first-round clash.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors US Open qualifying

New York, USA Grand Slam Hard Aleksandar Vukic, Marc Polmans Winston-Salem Open

Winston-Salem, USA ATP 250 Hard John Millman, Thanasi Kokkinakis, James Duckworth, Alexei Popyrin, Jason Kubler, Chris O’Connell, Matt Ebden Granby

Granby, Canada ATP Challenger 80 Hard Jordan Thompson, Edward Winter, Luke Saville Nonthaburi

Nonthaburi, Thailand ATP Challenger 50 Hard Akira Santillan, Dane Sweeny, Omar Jasika, James McCabe, Tristan Schoolkate, Philip Sekulic, Dayne Kelly Roehampton

London, Great Britain ITF 25 Hard Nicholas Jovanovski, Patrick Fitzgerald Talex Open

Poznan, Poland ITF 25 Clay Brandon Walkin Magic Hotel Tour

Monastir, Tunisia ITF 15 Hard Matthew Dellavedova, Jordan Soussa, Adrian Arcon, Kyle Gauci, Jacob Bradshaw Cancun

Cancun, Mexico ITF 15 Hard Bernard Tomic, Adam Walton Lambermont

Lambermont, Belgium ITF 15 Clay Kody Pearson, Ethan Cook Changwon

Changwon, South Korea ITF 15 Hard Thomas Fancutt, Moerani Bouzige, Jake Delaney, Thomas Pavlekovich Smit, Timothy Gray, Alexander Babanine, Zachary Adam-Gedge, Adam Bronka, Hugh Callaghan

To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.

