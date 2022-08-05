Nick Kyrgios was a set away from the Washington DC quarterfinals before bad weather saw play cancelled on Thursday evening in the US capital. He and Daria Saville will return to the courts on Friday.

Washington DC, United States, 5 August 2022 | Matt Trollope

Nick Kyrgios took the opening set against Reilly Opelka in Washington DC before bad weather saw play cancelled on Thursday evening.

Kyrgios will resume his third-round match against the American on Friday, leading 7-6(1) 2-1 with games going on serve early in the second set.

The winner will advance to a quarterfinal meeting against either Frances Tiafoe or Botic van de Zandschulp, whose match was suspended with scores locked at one set apiece.

Kyrgios, who recently reached the Wimbledon final and has won 14 of his past 17 matches, was a champion at Washington DC in 2019.

Earlier on Thursday, fellow Australian Ajla Tomljanovic was eliminated by Liudmila Samsonova, whose 4-6 6-3 6-2 win moved her through to the quarterfinals.

Samsonova joins another Aussie, Daria Saville, in the last eight; a day earlier, Saville upset No.1 seed Jessica Pegula for her second top-10 win of the 2022 season.

Saville will follow Kyrgios on the tournament’s Stadium court on Friday. (US East Coat time)

Aussies in action – Washington

RESULTS

Women’s singles, second round

Liudmila Samsonova d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 4-6 6-3 6-2

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[WC] Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Frances Tiafoe (USA) d Mackenzie McDonald (USA)/Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) w/o



COMING UP

Women’s singles, quarterfinals

Daria Saville (AUS) v [Q] Rebecca Marino (CAN)

Men’s singles, third round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [4] Reilly Opelka (USA) – Kyrgios leading 7-6(1) 2-1 (susp.)

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Jack Sock (USA) v Nicolas Mahut (FRA)/Eduoard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)

John Peers (AUS)/Dan Evans (GBR) v [4] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA)

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[WC] Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs TBC



Los Cabos, Mexico

Meanwhile, reigning Wimbledon champions Matt Ebden and Max Purcell were stunned in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 tournament in Los Cabos.

The No.2 seeds fell to the pairing of Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Chun-Hsin Tseng, of Argentina and Chinese Taipei respectively.

Despite the 7-6(3) 6-3 loss, the all-Aussie duo have nevertheless won eight of their past 10 outings.

Aussies in action – Los Cabos

RESULTS



Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)/Chun-Hsin Tseng (TPE) d [2] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) 7-6(3) 6-3

San Jose, United States

Further north in California, Storm Sanders and American partner Caroline Dolehide fell in the WTA San Jose quarterfinals.

In a tight match, they bowed out 6-2 5-7 [10-8] to top seeds Zhang Shuai and Veronika Kudermetova.

Aussies in action – San Jose

RESULTS



Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Veronika Kudermetova/Zhang Shuai (CHN) d Caroline Dolehide (USA)/Storm Sanders (AUS) 6-2 5-7 [10-8]

