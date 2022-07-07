There are 10 Australians scheduled to compete on day 11 at Wimbledon 2022, including Sam Stosur and Matthew Ebden in the mixed doubles final.

London, Great Britain, 7 July 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Sam Stosur and Matthew Ebden have the chance to create history on day 11 at Wimbledon 2022.

They are hoping to become the third all-Australian team in the Open era – and first since Liz Smylie and John Fitzgerald in 1991 – to win a Wimbledon mixed doubles title.

Victory would create individual history for 38-year-old Stosur too, making her the first Australian woman to capture three Wimbledon mixed doubles crowns in the Open era.

Ebden also features in the gentlemen’s doubles semifinals, where he is enjoying a career-best run alongside compatriot Max Purcell.

It is a big day ahead for Australian tennis, with Heath Davidson beginning his campaign in the quad wheelchair competition and the inaugural 14 and under boys’ and girls’ events starting as well.

In total, there are 10 Australians on the day 11 schedule. Play begins from 8pm AEST and is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport.

Aussies in action:

[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [1] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)

Gentlemen’s doubles, semifinals, No.1 Court, first match (from 10pm AEST)

This is the third Grand Slam meeting between these two teams. World No.1 Salisbury, a 30-year-old Brit, and world No.2 Ram, a 38-year-old American, scored a three-set win in the US Open quarterfinals last year. But in the Australian Open semifinals in January, it was 34-year-old Ebden and 24-year-old Purcell who triumphed in straight sets. This is already a career-best Wimbledon result for all players – and a first final appearance is the reward for the winning team.

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) v [2] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

Mixed doubles, final, Centre Court, third match

World No.11 Stosur and world No.31 Ebden have advanced to their second Grand Slam final as a team. After a runner-up finish at Australian Open 2021, they are determined to go one better at Wimbledon. Stosur, who is aiming to win her ninth major title, and Ebden, chasing a second, face the defending champions. World No.13 Krawczyk, a 28-year-old American, and world No.8 Skupski, a 32-year-old Brit, have an unbeaten record in nine matches together at the tournament.

Heath Davidson (AUS) v Andy Lapthorne (GBR)

Quad wheelchair singles, quarterfinals, Court 14, fourth match

Davidson, a 35-year-old from Melbourne, is making his Wimbledon debut. The world No.5-ranked Davidson faces British hope and world No.3 Lapthorne in his opening match. The 31-year-old Lapthorne is a two-time Grand Slam singles champion and was a Wimbledon finalist in 2019. This is their fifth meeting at Grand Slam level, with Lapthorne winning three of those four previous matches.

Head-to-head record: Lapthorne leads 9-4

Last meeting: Davidson won 6-4 6-2 (Nice, June 2022)

Edward Winter (AUS)/Jack Loutit (NZL) v Sebastian Gorzny (USA)/Alex Michelsen (USA)

Boys’ doubles, quarterfinals, Court 7, third match

Winter, a 17-year-old South Australian with an ITF world junior ranking of No.89, has progressed to the boys’ doubles quarterfinals alongside Loutit, an 18-year-old from New Zealand ranked No.80. They now face American duo Gorzny, an 18-year-old ranked No.40, and Michelsen, a 17-year-old ranked No.29, for a place in the semifinals.

Giselle Isabella Guillen (AUS) v [7] Arabella Loftus (GBR)

Girls’ 14 and under singles, Court 8, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Guillen, a 14-year-old from New South Wales, is Australia’s representative in the first 14 and under girls’ singles competition at Wimbledon. This is her first individual event played on international soil.

[6] Jake Dembo (AUS) v [3] Carel Aubriel Ngounoue (USA)

Boys’ 14 and under singles, Court 6, fourth match

Dembo is representing Australia in the inaugural 14 and under boys’ singles competition at Wimbledon. The 14-year-old from Perth won a qualifying event in Albury earlier this year to earn his place in the draw and describes the opportunity to compete at the All England Club as “a dream come true”.

Giselle Isabella Guillen (AUS) v [1] Alexia Ioana Tatu (ROU)

Girls’ 14 and under singles, Court 6, fifth match

It is a big day for Guillen, who is scheduled to play two of her three round-robin matches today. The top-seeded Tatu enters this match on an eight-match winning streak after winning her first ITF junior title last month.

Casey Dellacqua (AUS)/Alicia Molik (AUS) v Agnieszka Radwanska (POL)/Jelena Jankovic (SRB)

Ladies’ invitational doubles, No.2 Court, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Dellacqua, who achieved a career-high doubles ranking of No.3, and Molik, a former top-10 player in both singles and doubles, are two of Australia’s most successful female players in recent decades.

Cara Black (ZIM)/Todd Woodbridge (AUS) v Conchita Martinez (ESP)/Mansour Bahrami (FRA)

Invitation mixed doubles, No.2 Court, fourth match

Woodbridge is the most successful male doubles player in Wimbledon history, winning nine gentlemen’s doubles titles plus one mixed doubles crown during his record-breaking career.

