London, Great Britain, 28 June 2022 | Leigh Rogers

First-round singles action continues at Wimbledon today, with 10 Australian players scheduled to compete.

Play begins from 8pm AEST and is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport.

Aussies in action:

[Q] Zoe Hives (AUS) v [5] Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Ladies’ singles, first round, Court 3, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Hives makes her Wimbledon debut against world No.5 Sakkari. The 25-year-old has faced a top 20-ranked opponent once before in her career, in the second round at AO 2019. That was the world No.571’s most recent Grand Slam main draw appearance. After being sidelined for more than two years with a blood circulation disorder, Hives made her tour return earlier this year and won back-to-back matches for the first time to qualify.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS) v Viktoriya Tomova (BUL)

Ladies’ singles, first round, Court 6, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Saville has soared more 500 ranking places in the past five months and has been rewarded with a Wimbledon wildcard. The 28-year-old has been hampered by foot injuries in recent seasons and is currently ranked No.98. Making her sixth main draw appearance at the tournament, Saville faces 27-year-old Bulgarian and world No.112 Tomova, an Eastbourne quarterfinalist last week, in the opening round.

Head-to-head record: Tomova leads 1-0

Last meeting: Tomova won 6-3 6-1 (Cagnes-sur-Mer, September 2020)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [WC] Paul Jubb (GBR)

Gentlemen’s singles, first round, Court 3, second match

Kyrgios has recently returned to the world’s top 40, thanks to an impressive grass-court season. The 27-year-old Australian scored seven wins from nine matches, with his serve proving a major weapon. The 2014 quarterfinalist begins his eighth Wimbledon campaign against Jubb, a 22-year-old British wildcard ranked No.219 and contesting his second Grand Slam main draw.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

[Q] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)

Ladies’ singles, first round, Court 7, second match

Fourlis faced Flipkens, a former world No.13 and Wimbledon 2013 semifinalist, in her first WTA main draw match. Now five years later, they met again in the 22-year-old’s Wimbledon debut. Fourlis enters this match at a career-high ranking of No.150 after winning 15 of her past 16 matches, yet wary of 36-year-old Flipkens’ grass-court credentials. “It’s going to be a good battle,” Fourlis said.

Head-to-head record: Flipkens leads 1-0

Last meeting: Flipkens won 7-6(10) 6-4 (Hobart, January 2017)

[Q] Astra Sharma (AUS) v Tatjana Maria (GER)

Ladies’ singles, first round, Court 11, second match

After fighting her way through qualifying, world No.136 Sharma is making her third Wimbledon main draw appearance. The athletic 26-year-old from Perth faces Maria, a 34-year-old mother-of-two ranked No.103 and contesting her 10th Wimbledon. This match resumes locked at one-set apiece, with play cancelled late yesterday due to bad light.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [18] Jil Teichmann (SUI)

Ladies’ singles, first round, Court 14, second match

Tomljanovic has drawn a seeded player in the opening round for the third consecutive major tournament. Teichmann is a 24-year-old Swiss player ranked No.22 and enjoying a breakout season. Yet world No.44 Tomljanovic will take confidence from her own career-best quarterfinal run at Wimbledon 2021. “Last year was just proof that great things can happen if you just play well and don’t give up,” said the 29-year-old Aussie.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Hugo Gaston (FRA)

Gentlemen’s singles, first round, Court 9, third match

Popyrin is feeling confident ahead of his third Wimbledon campaign. The 22-year-old Aussie made two ATP Challenger semifinal appearances on grass this month, helping improve his ranking to world No.83. “I’m performing much better than I did on the grass than I did last year,” noted Popyrin. His first-round opponent, 21-year-old Frenchman and world No.66 Gaston, is making his Wimbledon main draw debut.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Hugo Dellien (BOL)

Gentlemen’s singles, first round, Court 18, third match

It is no secret that De Minaur, Australia’s top-ranked man at world No.27, loves the grass-court season. The 23-year-old, who was a semifinalist at Eastbourne last week, is making his fourth main draw appearance at Wimbledon and has been pitted against world No.80 Dellien in the opening round. The 29-year-old from Bolivia has only recorded a single win on grass in his professional career.

Head-to-head record: De Minaur leads 1-0

Last meeting: De Minaur won 6-1 7-5 (Basel, October 2019)

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) v [29] Dan Evans (GBR)

Gentlemen’s singles, first round, Court 2, fourth match

Kubler has won 19 of his 22 matches since May, helping the 29-year-old from Brisbane soar back into the world’s top 100. After earning his place in the draw as a qualifier, world No.99 Kubler will look to continue his incredible momentum against British hope Evans. The world No.33 is in good form too, winning an ATP Challenger title on grass at Nottingham earlier this month.

Head-to-head record: Evans leads 1-0

Last meeting: Evans won 4-6 7-5 7-6(3) (Vancouver, August 2018)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP)

Gentlemen’s singles, first round, Court 8, fourth match

World No.76 Thompson, who made the third round last year, is making his sixth Wimbledon appearance in red-hot form. The 28-year-old from Sydney made back-to-back ATP Challenger finals on grass this month and built a nine-match winning streak. It was his best run since late 2018. His first-round opponent Carballes Baena, a 29-year-old Spaniard ranked No.87, is seeking his first top-100 win on grass.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

