Social round-up: Aussie players embracing grass-court season
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...
Australia, 16 June 2022 | tennis.com.au
It’s no secret that Australian players love the grass-court season, as this week’s social round-up highlights …
Arina Rodionova and Kimberly Birrell can’t hide their excitement:
Ellen Perez is all smiles after winning her fourth career WTA doubles title at ‘s-Hertogenbosch:
How good is grass season 🤪🏆 pic.twitter.com/BgfnC4pzyx
— Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) June 11, 2022
Matt Ebden and Max Purcell were happy with a finals appearance in the men’s doubles competition at ‘s-Hertogenbosch:
Ajla Tomljanovic took fans behind the scenes at Nottingham:
Follow @AjlaTom as she kicks off her grass court season in Nottingham on the latest episode of #MyTennislife! pic.twitter.com/80p4F3K7Jn
— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 12, 2022
Daria Saville lost her grass-court shoes while travelling in Germany:
It’s funny but also not funny cause I don’t have grass court shoes for when I play on Saturday 🥲 pray for me pic.twitter.com/yrYUpzSI2M
— Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) June 8, 2022
Luckily, Storm Sanders came to the rescue with a spare pair:
Good luck shoes 👟 🍀 @Daria_gav https://t.co/az8v9VKZu2
— Storm Sanders (@stormsanders94) June 13, 2022
Alex de Minaur is happy to be progressing at Queen’s Club in London, where he is still alive in the doubles competition:
Nick Kyrgios has been providing plenty of entertainment on his favourite surface:
This is talent 👇@NickKyrgios
(🎥 @TennisTV) pic.twitter.com/9422pACx8s
— We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) June 14, 2022
Watch on loop to perfect your underarm serve technique…@NickKyrgios @ATPHalle pic.twitter.com/w2PHguaWt5
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 14, 2022
> READ: Kyrgios beats world No.6 Stefanos Tsitsipas at Halle
OUTRAGEOUS 😯
Casually ridiculous from @NickKyrgios! #TWO2022 pic.twitter.com/xrLVE9RuHY
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 15, 2022
While after a long injury lay-off, Kaylah McPhee is simply excited to be back on tour:
Retired Ash Barty has had a busy week. The reigning Wimbledon champion received an Order of Australian honour and took part in a charity event at the MCG:
Congratulations to @AshBarty, named an Officer of the Order of Australia for her distinguished services to tennis and to youth development programs.
A tremendous and deserving honour for one of our greatest role models. pic.twitter.com/c7ta7ND0Mw
— TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) June 12, 2022
It might not look like it but Ash Barty is under that costume.
To DONATE to the #BigFreeze8 head to https://t.co/eYnGo3LrkH
FightMND – Australia’s leading MND foundation pic.twitter.com/VILlBsFN0t
— Fox Footy (@FOXFOOTY) June 13, 2022
And finally, Lleyton Hewitt reflected on his memorable Davis Cup victory against Roger Federer in the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s #RoadtoNewport series:
Roger Federer, @lleytonhewitt, @RodLaverArena, and a trip to the @DavisCup final on the line 💪
It's a match that still qualifies as one of the greatest comebacks in Davis Cup history 🇦🇺
🎥 #RoadtoNewport | @TennisAustralia | @ITFTennis pic.twitter.com/jAzgttmZjf
— Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) June 14, 2022
