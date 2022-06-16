What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...

It’s no secret that Australian players love the grass-court season, as this week’s social round-up highlights …

Arina Rodionova and Kimberly Birrell can’t hide their excitement:

Ellen Perez is all smiles after winning her fourth career WTA doubles title at ‘s-Hertogenbosch:

How good is grass season 🤪🏆 pic.twitter.com/BgfnC4pzyx — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) June 11, 2022

Matt Ebden and Max Purcell were happy with a finals appearance in the men’s doubles competition at ‘s-Hertogenbosch:

Ajla Tomljanovic took fans behind the scenes at Nottingham:

Follow @AjlaTom as she kicks off her grass court season in Nottingham on the latest episode of #MyTennislife! pic.twitter.com/80p4F3K7Jn — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 12, 2022

Daria Saville lost her grass-court shoes while travelling in Germany:

It’s funny but also not funny cause I don’t have grass court shoes for when I play on Saturday 🥲 pray for me pic.twitter.com/yrYUpzSI2M — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) June 8, 2022

Luckily, Storm Sanders came to the rescue with a spare pair:

Alex de Minaur is happy to be progressing at Queen’s Club in London, where he is still alive in the doubles competition:

Nick Kyrgios has been providing plenty of entertainment on his favourite surface:

While after a long injury lay-off, Kaylah McPhee is simply excited to be back on tour:

Retired Ash Barty has had a busy week. The reigning Wimbledon champion received an Order of Australian honour and took part in a charity event at the MCG:

Congratulations to @AshBarty, named an Officer of the Order of Australia for her distinguished services to tennis and to youth development programs. A tremendous and deserving honour for one of our greatest role models. pic.twitter.com/c7ta7ND0Mw — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) June 12, 2022

It might not look like it but Ash Barty is under that costume. To DONATE to the #BigFreeze8 head to https://t.co/eYnGo3LrkH

FightMND – Australia’s leading MND foundation pic.twitter.com/VILlBsFN0t — Fox Footy (@FOXFOOTY) June 13, 2022

And finally, Lleyton Hewitt reflected on his memorable Davis Cup victory against Roger Federer in the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s #RoadtoNewport series:

Roger Federer, @lleytonhewitt, @RodLaverArena, and a trip to the @DavisCup final on the line 💪 It's a match that still qualifies as one of the greatest comebacks in Davis Cup history 🇦🇺 🎥 #RoadtoNewport | @TennisAustralia | @ITFTennis pic.twitter.com/jAzgttmZjf — Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) June 14, 2022

