Australia's Nick Kyrgios has recorded his first top-10 win on grass in almost seven years at an ATP 500 tournament in Germany.

Halle, Germany, 16 June 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Halle, Germany

Nick Kyrgios has proved he can match it with the world’s best players on grass, knocking out world No.6 Stefanos Tsitsipas in a second-round battle at Halle.

Kyrgios posted a hard-fought 5-7 6-2 6-4 victory, overcoming the second-seeded Greek in two hours and five minutes.

This match had it ALL 🤩 Catch up on @NickKyrgios and Tsitsipas's thrilling @ATPHalle meeting 👇 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 15, 2022

It is world No.65 Kyrgios’ third top-10 win of the season – and his first on grass since beating then world No.8 Milos Raonic at Wimbledon in 2015.

This moves Kyrgios, a wildcard entry this week, into a quarterfinal showdown with world No.19 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain.

“I want to keep having these big wins on the best courts in the world,” Kyrgios said.

In doubles action, Roland Garros finalists Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek eliminated Aussie duo Matt Ebden and Max Purcell in a three-set first-round battle.

Aussies in action – Halle

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [2] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5-7 6-2 6-4

Men’s doubles, first round

[4] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA) d Matt Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) 6-3 4-6 [10-6]

COMING UP

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [6] Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)

Queen’s Club, London, Great Britain

Alex de Minaur has been beaten in the second round at an ATP 500 tournament at Queen’s Club in London.

Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina recorded a 4-6 6-4 7-5 victory in their second-round meeting.

World No.21 De Minaur had his chances – but only managed to convert two of the 10 break point opportunities he earned in the two-hour and 15-minute encounter.

De Minaur now turns his attention to doubles, where he is through to the quarterfinals alongside British partner Cameron Norrie.

Aussies in action – Queen’s Club

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) d Alex de Minaur (AUS) 4-6 6-4 7-5

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) v Taylor Fritz (USA)/Tommy Paul (USA)

John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v [2] Nikola Mektic (CRO)/Mate Pavic (CRO)

Berlin, Germany

World No.6 Maria Sakkari has ended the winning run of Australian qualifier Daria Saville at a WTA 500 tournament in Berlin.

The second-seeded Greek recorded a 6-1 7-5 victory against Saville in second-round action.

In doubles, Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez are set to face-off in the quarterfinals.

Sanders and Czech partner Katerina Siniakova, the tournament’s top seeds, recorded a comfortable 6-2 6-3 win in their first-round meeting against Han Xinyun and Alexandra Panova.

While Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez needed only 61 minutes to beat Anna Kalinskaya and world No.12 Desirae Krawczyk.

Aussies in action – Berlin

RESULTS

Women’s singles, second round

[2] Maria Sakkari (GRE) d [Q] Daria Saville (AUS) 6-1 7-5

Women’s doubles, first round

[1] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) d [Alt] Han Xinyun (CHN)/Alexandra Panova 6-2 6-3

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Anna Kalinskaya/Desirae Krawczyk (USA) 6-1 6-4

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA)

Birmingham, Great Britain

Sam Stosur and Latisha Chan have booked their spot in the Birmingham doubles semifinals.

The two former world No.1s scored a 6-4 3-6 [10-7] victory against fourth-seeded combination Shuko Aoyama and Hao-Ching Chan in the quarterfinals.

This propels 38-year-old Stosur into her first grass-court women’s doubles semifinal since 2011, when she made the Wimbledon final alongside German Sabine Lisicki.

Aussies in action – Birmingham

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Latisha Chan (TPE) d [4] Shuko Aoyama (JPN)/Hao-Ching Chan (TPE) 6-4 3-6 [10-7]

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, semifinals

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Latisha Chan (TPE) v TBC

