Australia's Nick Kyrgios is through to his first ATP semifinal at a grass-court event in almost four years.

Stuttgart, Germany, 11 June 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Nick Kyrgios has set a semifinal showdown with former world No.1 Andy Murray at an ATP 250 tournament in Stuttgart.

The 27-year-old Australian moved into the final four after Hungarian Marton Fucsovics retired during the second set of their quarterfinal clash.

Kyrgios was leading 7-6(3) 3-0 when world No.55 Fucsovics conceded the match due to a lower back injury.

This propels Kyrgios into his second ATP semifinal of the season – and first on grass in almost four years.

Murray awaits after eliminating top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals. It was 35-year-old Murray’s first top-five win on grass since beating world No.1 Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2013 final.

Murray owns a 5-1 win-loss record against world No.78 Kyrgios, however the Australian did win their most recent meeting on grass in 2018.

Kyrgios is looking to advance to his first ATP singles final since his title-winning run at Washington in August 2019.

Aussies in action – Stuttgart

RESULTS

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 7-6(3) 3-0 ret.

COMING UP

Men’s singles, semifinals

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Andy Murray (GBR)

Nottingham, Great Britain

Ajla Tomljanovic’s winning run at a WTA 250 tournament at Nottingham has come to an end, losing her quarterfinal clash against Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic.

There was better news for Jordan Thompson and Alexei Popyrin in an ATP Challenger event being held concurrently at the venue, with both advancing to the semifinals.

At least one Australian is guaranteed to feature in the men’s singles final, with world No.74 Thompson to now face world No.100 Popyrin for a place in the title match.

Aussies in action – Nottingham

RESULTS

Women’s singles, quarterfinals

Viktorija Golubic (SUI) d [5] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-2 7-6(5)

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[3] Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) 6-2 4-6 6-3

[5] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d Ryan Peniston (GBR) 6-3 6-4

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) d Sam Stosur (AUS)/Latisha Chan (TPE) 6-1 6-7(6) [10-6]

[4] Caroline Dolehide (USA)/Monica Niculescu (ROU) d Astra Sharma (AUS)/Ingrid Neel (USA) 6-1 2-6 [10-5]

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Julian Cash (GBR)/Henry Patten (GBR) d John Millman (AUS)/Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) 6-3 6-2

COMING UP

Men’s singles, semifinals

[3] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [5] Alexei Popyrin (AUS)

s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

After rain impacted the schedule earlier in the tournament, Ellen Perez made up for lost time by scoring three doubles wins in s-Hertogenbosch today.

Perez and Slovenian partner Tamara Zidansek have now booked their place in the women’s doubles final at the WTA 250 tournament.

It is the ninth career WTA doubles final for 26-year-old Perez – and her first this season.

Matt Ebden and Max Purcell are through to the men’s doubles semifinals, sealing their spot with a come-from-behind quarterfinal victory against Monaco’s Hugo Nys and France’s Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

> READ: Ebden shares excitement for grass season

Aussies in action – s-Hertogenbosch

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d Hugo Nys (MON)/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) 2-6 6-4 [10-7]

Women’s doubles, first round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Tamara Zidansek (SLO) d Elena Rybakina (KAZ)/Liudmila Samsonova 1-6 7-6(6) ret.

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Tamara Zidansek (SLO) d [WC] Isabelle Haverlag (NED)/Suzan Lamens (NED) 6-0 7-5

Women’s doubles, semifinals

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Tamara Zidansek (SLO) d [2] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Demi Schuurs (NED) 4-1 ret.

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[4] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Raven Klaasen (RSA)/Marcelo Melo (BRA)

Women’s doubles, final

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Tamara Zidansek (SLO) v TBC

Nice, France

Heath Davidson has been knocked out of the quad wheelchair doubles competition at the French Riviera Open.

Top-seeded Dutch pair Sam Schroder and Niels Vink recorded a 6-0 6-4 victory against Davidson and American partner Bryan Barten in the semifinals.

Davidson now turns his attention to the quad wheelchair singles semifinals at the clay-court event, where he’ll face world No.2 Schroder.

Aussies in action – Nice

RESULTS

Quad wheelchair doubles, semifinals

[1] Sam Schroder (NED)/Niels Vink (NED) d Heath Davidson (AUS)/Bryan Barten (USA) 6-0 6-4

COMING UP

Quad wheelchair singles, semifinals

Heath Davidson (AUS) v [2] Sam Schroder (NED)

