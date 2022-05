Take a look at where our top-ranked Australian players are competing this week ...

Australia, 16 May 2022

A strong contingent of Australians feature in the Roland Garros 2022 women’s qualifying singles draw this week, led by No.18 seed Maddison Inglis.

Meanwhile, Ajla Tomljanovic is the No.2 seed at a WTA 250 tournament in Rabat. The Aussie No.1 has started the event strongly, powering into the second round with a 6-2 6-1 victory against Spain’s Irene Burillo Escorihuela overnight.

Australian women feature in eight different professional events this week …

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors Roland Garros

Paris, France Grand Slam Clay Qualifying: Maddison Inglis, Olivia Gadecki, Lizette Cabrera, Storm Sanders, Arina Rodionova, Ellen Perez, Seone Mendez, Jaimee Fourlis, Priscilla Hon Grand Prix

Rabat, Morocco WTA 250 Clay Singles: Ajla Tomljanovic, Astra Sharma Internationaux de Strasbourg

Strasbourg, France WTA 25o Clay Singles and doubles: Daria Saville, Sam Stosur W25 Akko

Akko, Israel ITF 25 Hard Singles and doubles: Olivia Tjandramulia, Alexandra Osborne Montemor Ladies Open

Montemor-O-Novo, Portugal ITF 25 Hard Singles: Kimberly Birrell, Alana Parnaby Cancun

Cancun, Mexico ITF 15 Hard Qualifying: Nessa Pratt Antalya Series

Antalya, Turkey ITF 15 Clay Qualifying: Megan Markov Heraklion

Heraklion, Greece ITF 15 Clay Singles: Gabriella Da Silva Fick

Qualifying: Isabella Bozicevic, Darcy Parke

As three Australian men aim to qualify at Roland Garros, other top-ranked Aussies are fine-tuning their clay-court preparations at ATP events in Geneva and Lyon.

Alex de Minaur is the No.4 seed in Lyon and competing alongside the returning James Duckworth, who has been sidelined since January following hip surgery.

Australian men are competing across 11 different professional events this week …

