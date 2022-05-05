Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
This week’s social round-up begins with some exciting news for James Duckworth, who has announced his engagement:

Li Tu is celebrating after winning his first professional title on clay in Egypt:

Rinky Hijikata enjoyed a career-best run at ATP Challenger level in Mexico:

> RANKING MOVERS: Rinky Hijikata leads rising Aussies

Ajla Tomljanovic shared an insight into her life on tour:

While Daria Saville revealed how she packs for tournaments:

Thanasi Kokkinakis is ready for the European clay:

Ellen Perez is all about the good vibes in Madrid:

Maddison Inglis is trying to keep dry in Spain:

While Kimberly Birrell is enjoying the sunshine in Tunisia:

Closer to home, Dylan Alcott and Darren Cahill crossed paths at Sydney Airport:

And ICYMI, our Australian team won gold at an ITF men’s seniors event in Florida:

Three Australian junior teams qualified for prestigious international teams finals too:

