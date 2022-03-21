Australian Nick Kyrgios is back inside the world's top 100 in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

Australia, 21 March 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Nick Kyrgios has skyrocketed to world No.74 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

The 26-year-old Kyrgios improves 58 positions after advancing to his first ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal in almost four years.

As a No.132-ranked wildcard, Kyrgios scored three top-60 wins at Indian Wells last week. This included a third-round demolition of world No.8 Casper Ruud.

This effort propels Kyrgios from seventh to third position among the Australian top 10.

Alex de Minaur has also been rewarded for his career-best run in the Californian desert, improving four spots to world No.27.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.27 +4 James Duckworth No.63 0 Nick Kyrgios No.74 +58 John Millman No.75 +2 Jordan Thompson No.80 -2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.93 +4 Alexei Popyrin No.94 -5 Aleksandar Vukic No.127 -2 Chris O’Connell No.154 -5 Max Purcell No.165 -2

Women’s singles

Daria Saville is the biggest mover in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings, rising 160 spots to world No.249 after advancing to the fourth round at Indian Wells.

The 28-year-old is a former world No.20, but has been sidelined with injury in recent years. This marks her highest ranking position since August 2020.

Olivia Gadecki returns to the Australian top 10 this week, improving 48 spots to a career-high world No.202 after progressing to back-to-back ITF finals in Bendigo.

Seone Mendez is also at a new career-high, making her top-200 debut at world No.198.

Other Australian players enjoying significant ranking gains this week include: Jaimee Fourlis (up 49 places to world No.246) and Destanee Aiava (improving 56 spots to world No.446).

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.39 0 Astra Sharma No.96 0 Maddison Inglis No.126 -2 Storm Sanders No.156 -3 Arina Rodionova No.182 -5 Lizette Cabrera No.185 0 Ellen Perez No.196 +16 Seone Mendez No.198 +7 Olivia Gadecki No.202 +48

Men’s doubles

John Peers is back inside the world’s top 10 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, rising one place to No.10.

Australian Open 2022 champions Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have both set new career-highs this week. The Aussie duo progressed to the second round at Indian Wells, where they lost to eventual champions Jack Sock and John Isner.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.10 +1 Max Purcell No.29 0 Nick Kyrgios No.37 +3 Matthew Ebden No.40 -4 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.42 +2 Luke Saville No.56 -4 Matt Reid No.94 -13 John-Patrick Smith No.99 -11 Alex de Minaur No.138 +1 Marc Polmans No.154 -5

Women’s doubles

Ajla Tomljanovic has soared back into the Australian top 10 in the latest WTA doubles rankings, improving 80 spots to world No.212 after a second-round appearance at Indian Wells.

There is good news too for Olivia Tjandramulia, who is at a new career-high of world No.142.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Sam Stosur No.11 0 Storm Sanders No.18 -1 Ellen Perez No.44 -5 Arina Rodionova No.91 +1 Ash Barty No.101 -1 Astra Sharma No.122 -4 Olivia Tjandramulia No.142 +1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.212 +80 Lizette Cabrera No.219 0 Olivia Gadecki No.242 -2

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!