Australia, 17 March 2022 | tennis.com.au

This week’s social round-up begins in the Californian desert, where many Aussie players have been competing at Indian Wells …

Nick Kyrgios is playing incredible tennis, advancing to an ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal for the first time since August 2017:

Daria Saville produced a career-best performance, impressing fellow Aussie player and her bridesmaid Ellen Perez:

But unfortunately, injury derailed Daria Saville’s progress in the fourth round:

Saville, Storm Sanders and Priscilla Hon are having fun off court too:

Ajla Tomljanovic is hoping to team up with good friend Maria Sakkari on the doubles court again:

Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur celebrated a partnership of a different kind:

Alex Bolt has his eyes on this week’s AFL season start:

Jaimee Fourlis added to her trophy collection, winning an ITF singles title in Bendigo:

While Mark Philippoussis served up a throwback to his playing days:

