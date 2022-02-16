Thanasi Kokkinakis and Jordan Thompson both lost their first-round singles matches at an ATP 250 tournament in Delray Beach.

Delray Beach, USA, 16 February 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Delray Beach, USA

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Jordan Thompson will turn their attention to doubles after suffering first-round singles losses at an ATP 250 tournament in Delray Beach.

American qualifier Mitchell Krueger did not lose serve in a 6-2 6-4 victory against Thompson, while fifth-seeded American Sebastian Korda scored a confident 6-4 6-1 win against Kokkinakis.

These results leave John Millman, who is set to face American Marcos Giron in the second round, as the last remaining Aussie in the men’s singles draw.

Australian pair Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith made a winning start in the doubles competition, recording a dominant 6-3 6-0 win against German combination Peter Gojowczyk and Oscar Otte.

Aussies in action – Delray Beach

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

[5] Sebastian Korda (USA) d Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-4 6-1

[Q] Mitchell Krueger (USA) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-2 6-4

Men’s doubles, first round

[4] Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d Peter Gojowczyk (GER)/Oscar Otte (GER) 6-3 6-0

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

John Millman (AUS) v Marcos Giron (USA)

Men’s doubles, first round

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Nicholas Monroe (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA)

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v TBC

Marseille, France

Alexei Popyrin’s campaign at an ATP 250 tournament in Marseille is over, with the 22-year-old Australian exiting in the opening round to Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin.

World No.163 Safiullin recorded a hard-fought 6-7(5) 6-4 7-6(3) victory against the seventh-seeded Australian.

Popyrin did earn a match point in the two-hour and 40-minute battle, doing so in the 12th game of the deciding set. But after failing to convert, lost nine consecutive points to lose the momentum and ultimately the match.

Popyrin and Aussie partner Matt Reid were also eliminated in the doubles competition, beaten by French duo Benjamin Bonzi and Albano Olivetti in first-round action.

Aussies in action – Marseille

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

[Q] Roman Safiullin (RUS) d [7] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-7(5) 6-4 7-6(3)

Men’s doubles, first round

Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)/Albano Olivetti (FRA) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) 7-6(5) 7-5

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Ajla Tomljanovic was unable to take advantage of her lucky loser spot in the draw at this week’s WTA 500 tournament in Dubai.

Russian qualifier Varvara Gracheva powered to a 6-1 7-5 victory against the 28-year-old Australian in their first-round showdown.

Ellen Perez scored a first-round doubles win, teaming with American Desirae Krawczyk to eliminate Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Belgian Kirsten Flipkens in a tight encounter.

Aussies in action – Dubai

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[Q] Varvara Gracheva (RUS) d [LL] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-1 7-5

Women’s doubles, first round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA) d Anna Danilina (KAZ)/Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) 7-5 3-6 [10-5]

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA) v TBC

