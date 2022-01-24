Alex de Minaur is one of 23 Australian players scheduled to compete on day eight at Australian Open 2022.

Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Alex de Minaur is enjoying a career-best run at Australian Open 2022, advancing to the fourth round in the men’s singles competition for the first time.

The 22-year-old Australian is now eyeing a quarterfinal spot when he faces world No.10 Jannik Sinner at Rod Laver Arena this afternoon.

De Minaur is excited for the challenge, as he aims to record his second career top-10 win at Grand Slam level and a first at Melbourne Park.

“To take it to these top guys, you know, you’ve got to be aggressive and really take it to them,” De Minaur said.

“You can’t just sit back and let them bully you around.”

De Minaur’s aggressive approach is paying off at this tournament, tallying 103 winners in his first three matches.

“That was a focus, to really kind of step that up and just have an aggressive mindset,” he said.

“You know, I’m happy I’ve been able to start the year playing that way, and playing some great tennis and getting the results thanks to that. Now it’s all about just keeping building on that.”

Aussies in action:

[32] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [11] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Men’s singles, fourth round, Rod Laver Arena, day session, third match (not before 2.30pm)

De Minaur has progressed through the Australian Open 2022 draw in impressive fashion, losing only a single set. “I’m happy with where my level is at,” said the world No.42. “I’m just, at the moment, taking care of business.” Sinner is also enjoying a career-best run at Melbourne Park, where he had never previously progressed beyond the second round, and is unbeaten in six matches so far in 2022. “I hit with Jannik in Sydney (at the ATP Cup). I’ve hit with him a lot. I’ve played him,” De Minaur said. “I know what’s coming – immense firepower.”

Head-to-head: Sinner leads 2-0

Last meeting: Sinner won 6-7(3) 6-4 6-1 (Sofia, 2020)

[9] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Marta Kostyuk (UKR)/Dayana Yastremska (UKR)

Women’s doubles, third round, Margaret Court Arena, first match (from 11am AEDT)

World No.27 Sanders has progressed to the third round in an Australian Open women’s doubles draw for the first time. The 27-year-old Aussie and her 23-year-old American partner Dolehide now have their sights set on a quarterfinal spot. To get there, they’ll need to beat a fearless Ukrainian pair. The 21-year-old Yastremska and 19-year-old Kostyuk are enjoying a career-best AO run and eliminated the eighth seeds this week.

Ben Weekes (AUS)/Tom Egberink (NED) v [1] Alfie Hewett (GBR)/Gordon Reid (GBR)

Men’s wheelchair doubles, semifinals, Court 8, first match (from 11am AEDT)

Weekes, a 37-year-old Aussie who was an AO 2019 doubles finalist, is partnering 29-year-old Dutchman Egberink. The duo, who first teamed up in 2014, face the two-time defending champions in the semifinals. World No.1 Hewett and world No.2 Reid created history in 2021, sweeping all four Grand Slam doubles titles.

[WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS)/Li Tu (AUS) v [2] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)

Men’s doubles, third round, John Cain Arena, second match

It has been a dream Grand Slam doubles debut so far for Sweeny, a 20-year-old from Queensland, and 25-year-old South Australian Tu. However, the Aussie wildcards face a big challenge against the No.2 seeds in the third round. World No.3 Salisbury, a 29-year-old Brit, and world No.4 Ram, a 37-year-old American, won the AO 2020 men’s doubles title and were finalists last year.

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [13] Raven Klaasen (RSA)/Ben McLachlan (JPN)

Men’s doubles, third round, Kia Arena, second match (not before 12.30pm)

After advancing to the US Open quarterfinals in their first tournament together last year, 34-year-old Ebden and 23-year-old Purcell are proving a terrific team. The Aussies, ranked No.55 and No.34 respectively, eliminated the No.4 seeds in the second round and now have their sights on beating the No.13 seeds. Klaasen is a 39-year-old South African ranked No.27 and McLachlan is a 29-year-old from Japan ranked No.49.

[2] Zhang Shuai (CHN)/John Peers (AUS) v Bernarda Pera (USA)/Wesley Koolhof (NED)

Mixed doubles, second round, Court 3, third match

The 33-year-old Peers is hoping to advance to an Australian Open mixed doubles quarterfinal for the second time in his career – and for the first time since 2015. The world No.12-ranked Aussie and world No.8 Zhang, a 33-year-old Chinese player, face the in-form combination of world No.45 Pera, a 27-year-old American, and world No.21 Koolhof, a 32-year-old from the Netherlands.

[WC] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v [WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS)

Mixed doubles, second round, Kia Arena, fourth match

As a young fan, an Australian Open hat signed by Stosur was one of Fourlis’ most prized possessions. Today the 22-year-old faces her childhood idol in a second-round mixed doubles match. The experienced 37-year-old Stosur and 34-year-old Ebden were finalists at AO 2021, while Fourlis and 28-year-old Kubler each recorded their career-first Grand Slam mixed doubles win earlier this tournament.

Dylan Alcott (AUS)/Heath Davidson (AUS) v [1] Sam Schroder (NED)/Niels Vink (NED)

Quad wheelchair doubles, semifinals, Court 8, fourth match (from 5.30pm AEDT)

Four-time defending champions Alcott and Davidson face their fiercest rivals in the semifinals. Dutch duo Schroder and Vink, aged 22 and 19 respectively, defeated the Aussie pair in the Paralympic Games and US Open finals last season. However, 31-year-old Alcott and 34-year-old Davidson scored a three-set win in the Victorian Wheelchair Open earlier this month.

[WC] Jeremy Jin (AUS) v Constantino Koshis (CYP)

Boys’ singles, second round, 1573 Arena, first match (from 11am AEDT)

Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (AUS) v Sara Saito (JPN)

Girls’ singles, second round, 1573 Arena, second match

[WC] Hayden Jones (AUS) v Tanapatt Nirundorn (THA)

Boys’ singles, second round, Court 14, second match

[WC] Roisin Gilheany (AUS)/Zara Larke (AUS) v Chelsea Fontenel (SUI)/Qavia Lopez (USA)

Girls’ doubles, first round, Court 7, first match (from 11am AEDT)

[WC] Jeremy Jin (AUS)/Edward Winter (AUS) v [5] Gerard Campana Lee (KOR)/Lautaro Midon (ARG)

Boys’ doubles, first round, 1573 Arena, third match

[WC] Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (AUS)/Taylah Preston (AUS) v Ana Candiotto (BRA)/Li Yu-Yin (TPE)

Girls’ doubles, first round, 1573 Arena, fourth match

[WC] Hayden Jones (AUS)/Zachary Viiala (AUS) v Luka Mikrut (CRO)/Dino Prizmic (CRO)

Boys’ doubles, first round, Court 14, fourth match

[WC] Talia Gibson (AUS)/Elena Micic (AUS) v Lucie Havlickova (CZE)/Dominika Salkova (CZE)

Girls’ doubles, first round, Court 13, fourth match

