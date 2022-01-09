There are 28 Australian players set to compete in the Australian Open 2022 singles qualifying competition.

Melbourne, Australia, 9 January 2022 | Leigh Rogers

The Australian Open 2022 men’s and women’s qualifying singles draws are set.

The qualifying competition begins at Melbourne Park tomorrow, with players needing to win three matches to secure a coveted Australian Open 2022 main draw spot.

Max Purcell, Australia’s top-ranked player in the men’s singles qualifying draw, faces a first-round test against former world No.65 Evgeny Donskoy.

South Australian teen Edward Winter has drawn former world No.6 Gilles Simon in his Grand Slam debut, while Bernard Tomic has been pitted against in-form Russian ATP Cup stand-out Roman Safiullin.

Men’s qualifying singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank Max Purcell (AUS) 176 v Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) 172 Marc Polmans (AUS) 196 v Geoffrey Blancaneaux (FRA) 235 Jason Kubler (AUS) 206 v Lorenzo Giustino (ITA) 207 Matthew Ebden (AUS) 237 v [27] Mats Moraing (GER) 152 Bernard Tomic (AUS) 260 v Roman Safiullin (RUS) 167 [WC] Akira Santillan (AUS) 335 v Jesper de Jong (NED) 203 [WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 375 v Mathias Bourgue (FRA) 211 Andrew Harris (AUS) 382 v Flavio Cobolli (ITA) 205 [WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS) 497 v Gregoire Barrere (FRA) 166 [WC] Li Tu (AUS) 522 v [30] Damir Dzumhur (BIH) 158 [WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) 623 v [31] Christopher Eubanks (USA) 160 [WC] Philip Sekulic (AUS) 990 v Matthias Bachinger (GER) 234 [WC] James McCabe (AUS) 1208 v [16] Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) 139 [WC] Edward Winter (AUS) 1768 v [4] Gilles Simon (FRA) 122

Arina Rodionova, the No.30 seed, leads the Australian charge in the women’s qualifying singles draw. The 32-year-old is one of 14 local hopes in the field.

Ellen Perez, who qualified at Wimbledon in 2021, meets former world No.24 Christina McHale. While 17-year-old wildcard Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz faces a test against former world No.29 and Australian Open 2008 doubles champion Kateryna Bondarenko.

Women’s qualifying singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [30] Arina Rodionova (AUS) 152 v Susan Bandecchi (SUI) 175 Lizette Cabrera (AUS) 173 v Sachia Vickery (USA) 221 Ellen Perez (AUS) 196 v Christina McHale (USA) 159 Seone Mendez (AUS) 239 v Jodie Burrage (GBR) 216 [WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS) 316 v Jana Fett (CRO) 237 Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) 329 v Irene Burillo Escorihuela (ESP) 215 [WC] Abbie Myers (AUS) 441 v Katie Swan (GBR) 245 [WC] Alexandra Bozovic (AUS) 451 v [25] Stefanie Voegele (SUI) 147 [WC] Zoe Hives (AUS) 625 v Han Xinyun (CHN) 496 [WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 740 v Marina Melnikova (RUS) 236 [WC] Talia Gibson (AUS) 1237 v Arianne Hartono (NED) 154 [WC] Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (AUS) 1467 v Kateryna Bondarenko (UKR) 207 [WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) – v Kurumi Nara (JPN) 185 [WC] Catherine Aulia (AUS) – v [21] Catherine McNally (USA) 142

