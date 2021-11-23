Alex de Minaur: Australia’s top-ranked man for fourth consecutive year
Six Australian men have finished the 2021 season inside the world's top 100, led by Alex de Minaur at world No.34.
Australia, 23 November 2021 | Leigh Rogers
Alex de Minaur has ended the season as Australia’s top-ranked men’s singles player for a fourth consecutive year.
The 22-year-old, who won two ATP singles titles and achieved a career-high ranking at world No.15 in June, finishes the 2021 season at world No.34.
De Minaur is one of six Australian men in the year-end top 100 rankings, which the ATP Tour published this week.
Consistent performers John Millman and Jordan Thompson both recorded their sixth year-end top 100 finishes, with Nick Kyrgios finishing inside the world’s top 100 for an eighth straight year.
James Duckworth ends his career-best year as Australia’s No.2-ranked man. The 29-year-old’s year-end ranking of world No.49 is much higher than his previous best of No.100, achieved in 2019.
Alexei Popyrin has recorded his best year-end ranking too at world No.71. This betters the 22-year-old’s previous highest at No.97 in 2019.
Alex Bolt, Aleksandar Vukic, Max Purcell and Rinky Hijikata all recorded career-best year-end rankings as well, while Thanasi Kokkinakis has achieved his best year-end ranking in three years.
|Men’s singles
Australian top 20
|Player
|Age
|Year-end ranking
|Ranking points
|1
|Alex de Minaur
|22
|No.34
|1561
|2
|James Duckworth
|29
|No.49
|1176
|3
|Alexei Popyrin
|22
|No.61
|1000
|4
|John Millman
|32
|No.72
|875
|5
|Jordan Thompson
|27
|No.77
|860
|6
|Nick Kyrgios
|26
|No.92
|793
|7
|Alex Bolt
|28
|No.135
|506
|8
|Aleksandar Vukic
|25
|No.156
|440
|9
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|25
|No.172
|394
|10
|Chris O’Connell
|27
|No.175
|388
|11
|Max Purcell
|23
|No.176
|386
|12
|Marc Polmans
|24
|No.194
|343
|13
|Jason Kubler
|28
|No.201
|320
|14
|Matthew Ebden
|33
|No.232
|266
|15
|Bernard Tomic
|29
|No.253
|231
|16
|Akira Santillan
|24
|No.330
|144
|17
|Rinky Hijikata
|20
|No.369
|113
|18
|Andrew Harris
|27
|No.375
|111
|19
|John-Patrick Smith
|32
|No.390
|106
|20
|Dayne Kelly
|30
|No.428
|89
The season is not officially over yet for several Australian men, with the Davis Cup Finals beginning in Europe later this week.
De Minaur leads the Aussie charge alongside Popyrin, Millman, Bolt and John Peers in Turin.
