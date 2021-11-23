Six Australian men have finished the 2021 season inside the world's top 100, led by Alex de Minaur at world No.34.

Australia, 23 November 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Alex de Minaur has ended the season as Australia’s top-ranked men’s singles player for a fourth consecutive year.

The 22-year-old, who won two ATP singles titles and achieved a career-high ranking at world No.15 in June, finishes the 2021 season at world No.34.

De Minaur is one of six Australian men in the year-end top 100 rankings, which the ATP Tour published this week.

Consistent performers John Millman and Jordan Thompson both recorded their sixth year-end top 100 finishes, with Nick Kyrgios finishing inside the world’s top 100 for an eighth straight year.

James Duckworth ends his career-best year as Australia’s No.2-ranked man. The 29-year-old’s year-end ranking of world No.49 is much higher than his previous best of No.100, achieved in 2019.

Alexei Popyrin has recorded his best year-end ranking too at world No.71. This betters the 22-year-old’s previous highest at No.97 in 2019.

Alex Bolt, Aleksandar Vukic, Max Purcell and Rinky Hijikata all recorded career-best year-end rankings as well, while Thanasi Kokkinakis has achieved his best year-end ranking in three years.

Men’s singles

Australian top 20 Player Age Year-end ranking Ranking points 1 Alex de Minaur 22 No.34 1561 2 James Duckworth 29 No.49 1176 3 Alexei Popyrin 22 No.61 1000 4 John Millman 32 No.72 875 5 Jordan Thompson 27 No.77 860 6 Nick Kyrgios 26 No.92 793 7 Alex Bolt 28 No.135 506 8 Aleksandar Vukic 25 No.156 440 9 Thanasi Kokkinakis 25 No.172 394 10 Chris O’Connell 27 No.175 388 11 Max Purcell 23 No.176 386 12 Marc Polmans 24 No.194 343 13 Jason Kubler 28 No.201 320 14 Matthew Ebden 33 No.232 266 15 Bernard Tomic 29 No.253 231 16 Akira Santillan 24 No.330 144 17 Rinky Hijikata 20 No.369 113 18 Andrew Harris 27 No.375 111 19 John-Patrick Smith 32 No.390 106 20 Dayne Kelly 30 No.428 89

The season is not officially over yet for several Australian men, with the Davis Cup Finals beginning in Europe later this week.

De Minaur leads the Aussie charge alongside Popyrin, Millman, Bolt and John Peers in Turin.

