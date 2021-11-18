Social round-up: Aussie stars inspiring the next generation
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...
Australia, 18 November 2021 | tennis.com.au
We begin this week’s social round-up with some generous Aussie players, who have been spending time with the stars of tomorrow …
Matthew Ebden, who is currently ranked at a career-high No.57 in doubles, joined the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow to distribute racquets at Western Australia primary schools:
World No.1 quad wheelchair singles player Dylan Alcott made many kids smile at a come-and-try day in Melbourne:
Meanwhile, Ash Barty has shared some incredible insights into her journey and 2021 accomplishments:
An exclusive column from @ashbarty, who is walking humbly in the footsteps of tennis icons.
She's shared some incredible experiences with her fellow world No.1s. Visiting Steffi Graf at age 14 … and a brutal first clash with Serena Williams.https://t.co/bg5mXCcfz9
The always-entertaining Daria Gavrilova shared some insights of her own, with a vlog on Australian team preparations at the Billie Jean King Cup:
Team Australia Preparing for Billie Jean King Cup. https://t.co/rdnRafwLE9 via @YouTube
Ash Barty is proudly celebrating Australia’s rise to world No.1 in the Billie Jean King Cup rankings:
Yeah the girls! 💛💚 https://t.co/jIHU8lsDl6
Storm Sanders is nominated for a Billie Jean King Cup Heart Award:
YOU decide the winner! 💓
Time to pick the latest Billie Jean King Cup Heart Award recipient
Who deserves $10,000 to donate to a charity of their choice? @BelindaBencic | @KuzmovaViktoria | @LiudaSamsonova | @stormsanders94
VOTE here 👉 https://t.co/pypGi1mAMx#BJKCup
Alexei Popyrin made a new friend on an African getaway:
Maddison Inglis is pumped to be returning home:
Priscilla Hon and Alicia Molik are trying to keep busy in quarantine:
Storm Sanders is recharging on a Victorian getaway:
— TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) November 17, 2021
