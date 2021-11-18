Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Australia, 18 November 2021 | tennis.com.au

We begin this week’s social round-up with some generous Aussie players, who have been spending time with the stars of tomorrow …

Matthew Ebden, who is currently ranked at a career-high No.57 in doubles, joined the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow to distribute racquets at Western Australia primary schools:

World No.1 quad wheelchair singles player Dylan Alcott made many kids smile at a come-and-try day in Melbourne:

Meanwhile, Ash Barty has shared some incredible insights into her journey and 2021 accomplishments:

The always-entertaining Daria Gavrilova shared some insights of her own, with a vlog on Australian team preparations at the Billie Jean King Cup:

Ash Barty is proudly celebrating Australia’s rise to world No.1 in the Billie Jean King Cup rankings:

Storm Sanders is nominated for a Billie Jean King Cup Heart Award:

Alexei Popyrin made a new friend on an African getaway:

Maddison Inglis is pumped to be returning home:

Priscilla Hon and Alicia Molik are trying to keep busy in quarantine:

Storm Sanders is recharging on a Victorian getaway:

And ICYMI, there is still time to enter our #WinWithTheWall competition. Here are some of the amazing entries so far:

Don’t forget … the court is calling! Join in the fun, hire a court today and take advantage of the many healthy benefits of a great socially-distanced sport.

