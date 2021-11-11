Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
It’s certainly been a big week for world No.1 Dylan Alcott, who announced on Tuesday he will retire after Australian Open 2022:

> READ: Alcott to end career on ultimate high note

Alcott’s doubles partner Heath Davidson led the congratulations:

Dylan Alcott has also been announced as the Victorian Australian of the Year:

Congratulations Dylan, what an achievement! This puts him in contention to win the coveted Australian of the Year honour too.

Now onto the rest of this week’s social round-up …

Our other world No.1, Ash Barty, is preparing for the Australian summer:

The 2021 season is not over yet for Sam Stosur, who is competing at the WTA Finals in Mexico this week:

> READ: Stosur set for fifth WTA Finals appearance in doubles

Stosur’s Aussie coach Rennae Stubbs is excited for the week ahead:

James Duckworth made his debut in the world’s top 50 this week, following a career-best performance at ATP Masters 1000 level:

James Duckworth got plenty of support from peers, including Lizette Cabrera and Luke Saville, during his thrilling quarterfinal run in Paris:

After a semifinal appearance at the Billie Jean King Cup, the Australian team is feeling proud of its efforts. Debutante Ellen Perez certainly enjoyed her week:

> READ: Australia rises to No.1 in Billie Jean King Cup rankings

Australian team members Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic found time for some sight-seeing:

Meanwhile, Thanasi Kokkinakis is happy to be home after eight months on the road:

So too is Luke Saville, who achieved a new career-high doubles ranking at world No.23 this week:

Li Tu is recharging after collecting four ITF singles and two ITF doubles titles in his comeback season:

ICYMI, the Racquets and Red Dust program is promoting tennis in the Northern Territory:

And it’s not too late to enter our #WinWithTheWall competition either. Here is Todd Woodbridge with the details:

Don’t forget … the court is calling! Join in the fun, hire a court today and take advantage of the many healthy benefits of a great socially-distanced sport.

