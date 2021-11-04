James Duckworth scores a third-round victory against compatriot Alexei Popyrin at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Paris.

Paris, France, 4 November 2021 | Leigh Rogers

James Duckworth has advanced to his career-first quarterfinal at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

The 29-year-old continued his sensational run at the Paris Masters to defeat compatriot Alexei Popyrin in an all-Aussie third-round clash today.

After a tight opening set, Duckworth stepped up the pressure on his 22-year-old opponent and raced to a 4-0 second-set lead.

Popyrin kept fighting and reeled off four consecutive games, but in the end couldn’t stop Duckworth from powering to a fifth win from his past six matches against a fellow Australian.

After a one-hour and 46-minute tussle, Duckworth served out a 7-6(6) 6-4 victory.

Feel-good story 🤗 🇦🇺 @JamesDuck21 is into his first ever ATP Masters 1000 QF after 11 years on the ATP Tour. Look at what it means to him! #RolexParisMasters pic.twitter.com/2pmCKqMs4N — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 4, 2021

Duckworth becomes the first Australian to reach an ATP Masters 1000 singles quarterfinal since Matthew Ebden at Shanghai in 2018.

The in-form Aussie has now won 15 of his past 20 matches and is projected to be rewarded with a top-50 debut next week.

But for now, the world No.55’s focus is firmly on a quarterfinal meeting with seventh-seeded Pole Hubert Hurkacz. It will be Duckworth’s first career meeting with the world No.10.

Aussies in action – Paris

RESULTS

Men’s singles, third round

James Duckworth (AUS) d [LL] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 7-6(6) 6-4



COMING UP

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

James Duckworth (AUS) v [7] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[6] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL)