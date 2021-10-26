Tomljanovic continues impressive form at Cluj-Napoca
Australian Ajla Tomljanovic is through to the second round at a WTA 250 tournament in Romania.
Cluj-Napoca, Romania, 26 October 2021 | Leigh Rogers
Ajla Tomljanovic’s career-best season is continuing at the Transylvania Open in Romania this week.
The 28-year-old Australian progressed to the second round of the WTA 250 tournament with a stirring 6-2 5-7 7-5 victory against world No.68-ranked Russian Anastasia Potapova today.
World No.43 Tomljanovic’s improved calmness under pressure was evident, bouncing back from losing a tight second set and a 3-5 deficit in the deciding set, to secure victory in two hours and 27 minutes.
It is Tomljanovic’s 29th win this year, the most she has ever recorded in a single season.
Tomljanovic faces either Slovenian Kaja Juvan or Romanian wildcard Jaqueline Cristian in the second round.
Aussies in action – Cluj-Napoca
RESULTS
Women’s singles, first round
[5] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Anastasia Potapova (RUS) 6-2 5-7 7-5
COMING UP
Women’s singles, second round
[5] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v TBC
Alex de Minaur has made a winning start at an ATP 500 tournament in Vienna, defeating two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson in the opening round.
The 22-year-old Australian recorded a 6-3 7-6(3) victory after withstanding a strong serving display from Anderson, which included 21 aces.
De Minaur now faces either world No.4 Alexander Zverev of Germany or No.40-ranked Serbian Filip Krajinovic in the second round.
The winning run of qualifier Alexei Popyrin ended with a first-round loss to world No.7 Matteo Berrettini.
The Wimbledon 2021 finalist scored a 7-6(3) 6-3 victory against the 22-year-old Australian.
Aussies in action – Vienna
RESULTS
Men’s singles, first round
Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [Q] Kevin Anderson (RSA) 6-3 7-6(3)
[3] Matteo Berrettini (ITA) d [Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 7-6(3) 6-3
COMING UP
Men’s singles, second round
Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC
Men’s doubles, first round
[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Jurgen Melzer (AUT)/Alexander Zverev (GER)
James Duckworth has lost his opening-round match at an ATP 250 tournament in St. Petersburg.
German Jan-Lennard Struff prevailed 7-6(3) 6-3 in a hard-fought one-hour and 45-minute battle.
Duckworth built an early 4-1 lead and proved clutch under pressure, saving nine of the 11 break points he faced throughout the match. However, it wasn’t enough to stop world No.53-ranked Struff.
Aussies in action – St. Petersburg
RESULTS
Men’s singles, first round
Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) d James Duckworth (AUS) 7-6(3) 6-3
COMING UP
Men’s singles, first round
John Millman (AUS) v [WC] Yshai Oliel (ISR)
Men’s doubles, first round
Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Dominic Inglot (GBR)/Ken Skupski (GBR)