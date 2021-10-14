Social round-up: Celebrating good news in Australian tennis
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...
Australia, 14 October 2021 | tennis.com.au
Social media can prove divisive – but in this week’s social round-up, we only have good news to share …
Tristan Schoolkate and Blake Ellis won an ITF Futures doubles title in France. It is 20-year-old Schoolkate’s first professional doubles title and a fifth (and third this season) for 22-year-old Ellis:
Rinky Hijikata was a singles finalist at an ITF Futures tournament in Portugal. It is the 20-year-old’s fourth final appearance this season:
Ellen Perez made sure her 26th birthday was memorable, reaching an ITF Tour singles final of her own in Portugal:
Do birthdays bring goodluck? 🙏😆 https://t.co/GJaxDfmZKU
— Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) October 9, 2021
Meanwhile, Storm Sanders received a special gift from Wimbledon to commemorate her ladies’ doubles semifinal run earlier this year:
How cool is this 🙌 A gift from @wimbledon!
(via @stormsanders94) #TheFirstServe #Tennis #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/OO68AorcIX
— The First Serve (@TheFirstServeAU) October 6, 2021
A new jacket and a family reunion has John Peers feeling happy at Indian Wells:
Astra Sharma was fired up at Indian Wells, reaching the second round as a qualifier:
Roar! @astrasharma is through to the second round in Indian Wells pic.twitter.com/5BRXexhlgU
— Jimmie48 Photography (@JJlovesTennis) October 8, 2021
Alex de Minaur is finding form again in the Californian desert. The 22-year-old scored his second top-20 win of the season – and first since January:
Ajla Tomljanovic scored two top-40 wins – including a second-round victory against world No.6 Garbine Muguruza – in her career-best run at Indian Wells. A microphone, however, proved more challenging to handle:
🤣🤦🏻♀️ https://t.co/kMjoxQlOXP
— Ajla Tomljanovic (@Ajlatom) October 10, 2021
Mark Philippoussis navigated many challenges on television program SAS Australia, reaching the final stages:
ICYMI, Todd Woodbridge is excited to be part of the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow again in 2021:
Our racquet roadshow about to kick off with another 30,000 racquets being handed out to kids, a total of over 200,000 over the past 5 years! Thanks @ANZ_AU for all your support @TennisAustralia @wwos https://t.co/UpbVlvFmt1
— Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) October 11, 2021
And while we are spreading good vibes, Tennis Australia invites all to join a Mental Health Week webinar this evening:
Tennis invites you to recharge your mind with our Mental Health and Wellbeing Webinar presented by @beyondblue
Join a panel of guests this Thursday as they chat about tips and tricks on keeping your mind healthy and happy.
Register your interest 👇 https://t.co/fETCxjGWSu
— TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) October 13, 2021
