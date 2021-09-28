Sofia, Bulgaria, 28 September 2021 | Leigh Rogers

John Millman has made a perfect start to his campaign at the Sofia Open in Bulgaria.

The eighth-seeded Australian scored a 6-2 6-4 opening-round win against Swede Mikael Ymer, defeating the world No.85 in one hour and 27 minutes.

Millman fought back from a 2-4 deficit in the second set, winning the final four games of the match.

The world No.55 now faces either Italian veteran Andreas Seppi or Ukrainian Illya Marchenko in the second round. The 32-year-old Aussie is looking to advance to his second ATP quarterfinal in as many weeks, having also reached the final eight in Nur-Sultan last week.

Millman is one of three Australians in the Sofia Open men’s singles draw this week.

Alex de Minaur received an opening-round bye as the No.3 seed, while James Duckworth is still to play his first-round match against Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori.

Aussies in action – Sofia

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

[8] John Millman (AUS) d Mikael Ymer (SWE) 6-2 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

James Duckworth (AUS) v Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN)

Men’s singles, second round

[3] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC

[8] John Millman (AUS) v TBC



Men’s doubles, first round

[4] Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Andre Goransson (SWE)/Hugo Nys (MON)