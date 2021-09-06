Australians Matthew Ebden, Storm Sanders, Max Purcell and Ellen Perez are all enjoying career-best doubles runs at this year's US Open.

New York, USA, 6 September 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Four Australian players have progressed to the quarterfinals in the US Open doubles competitions – and a further four players are still in contention to also reach this stage.

Storm Sanders has continued her career-best run in New York, advancing to the final eight in the women’s doubles competition alongside American Caroline Dolehide. The No.10 seeds scored a three-set third-round win against sixth seeds Veronika Kudermetova of Russia and American Bethanie Mattek-Sands in New York today.

The 4-6 6-3 6-2 victory propels 27-year-old Sanders into the second major women’s doubles quarterfinal of her career, where the world No.41 could face fellow Australian Sam Stosur.

Max Purcell and Matthew Ebden are through to the quarterfinals in the men’s doubles competition, sealing their spot with a 6-4 6-4 triumph against American wildcards Evan King and Hunter Reese today. They are yet to lose a set this tournament.

This is 23-year-old Purcell’s second major men’s doubles quarterfinal, and first since the world No.42’s breakthrough as an Australian Open finalist in 2020, and a third for world No.69 Ebden, matching the 33-year-old’s Roland Garros 2012 and Australian Open 2021 runs.

John Peers and Slovak partner Filip Polasek moved into the third round with a 7-6(3) 6-4 win against Israel’s Jonathan Erlich and South African Lloyd Harris today. It is 33-year-old Peers’ best US Open doubles result in four years.

While in the mixed doubles competition, Ellen Perez and Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner have progressed to the quarterfinals. They scored a come-from-behind 6-7(4) 6-4 [10-5] win against Slovenian Andreja Klepac and Belgian Joran Vliegen in second-round action today.

It is 25-year-old Perez’s first major quarterfinal, where she joins fellow Australian Max Purcell and his Ukrainian partner Dayana Yastremska.

Aussies in action – US Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s doubles, third round

[10] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) d [6] Veronika Kudermetova (RUS)/Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) 4-6 6-3 6-2

Women’s doubles, second round

[12] Nadiia Kichenok (UKR)/Raluca Olaru (ROU) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Andrea Petkovic (GER) 5-7 6-1 6-2

Men’s doubles, third round

Max Purcell (AUS)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) d [WC] Evan King (USA)/Hunter Reese (USA) 6-4 6-4

Men’s doubles, second round

[8] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) d Jonathan Erlich (ISR)/Lloyd Harris (RSA) 7-6(3) 6-4

Mixed doubles, second round

[Alt] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Marcelo Demoliner (BRA) d Andreja Klepac (SLO)/Joran Vliegen (BEL) 7-6(4) 6-4 [10-5]

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, third round

[14] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v [3] Shuko Aoyama (JPN)/Ena Shibahara (JPN)

Anastasia Rodionova (AUS)/Arina Rodionova (AUS) v [15] Marie Bouzkova (CZE)/Lucie Hradecka (CZE)

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[10] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v TBC

Men’s doubles, third round

[8] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v [10] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED)

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Max Purcell (AUS)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) v TBC

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[Alt] Dayana Yastremska (UKR)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Yaroslava Shvedova (KAZ)/Fabrice Martin (FRA)

[Alt] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Marcelo Demoliner (BRA) v Giuliana Olmos (MEX)/Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)