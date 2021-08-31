Australian Alexei Popyrin has scored a four-set opening-round win against Moldova's Radu Albot at the US Open.

New York, USA, 31 August 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Alexei Popyrin is the first Australian to score a main draw singles win at this year’s US Open.

The world No.73 is through to the second round in the men’s singles competition after recording a 6-3 6-7(3) 6-3 6-3 victory against Moldova’s Radu Albot in New York today.

The 22-year-old Popyrin served 13 aces and did not drop serve in the two-hour and 36-minute match against the world No.108.

Popyrin will face No.15 seed Grigor Dimitrov, a US Open semifinalist in 2019, in the second round. They have played once before, with the 30-year-old Bulgarian recording a three-set win during the Melbourne Summer Series earlier this year.

Earlier today in day one action, James Duckworth lost a heart-breaking five-set battle with Spain’s Pedro Martinez. The 29-year-old Australian had five match points in the third set of the four-hour clash.

John Millman also lost his opening-round match against Swiss qualifier Henri Laaksonen, while eighth seed Barbora Krejcikova halted the momentum of Australian qualifier Astra Sharma.

Nick Kyrgios plays his first-round match against No.18 seed Roberto Bautista Agut later today.

Aussies in action – US Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d Radu Albot (MDA) 6-3 6-7(3) 6-3 6-3

Pedro Martinez (ESP) d James Duckworth (AUS) 4-6 4-6 7-6(7) 6-2 6-2

[Q] Henri Laaksonen (SUI) d John Millman (AUS) 7-6(6) 7-6(2) 6-1

Women’s singles, first round

[8] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) d [Q] Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-0 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [18] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

[14] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Taylor Fritz (AUS)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Gianluca Mager (ITA)

[WC] Max Purcell (AUS) v [13] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Women’s singles, first round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Vera Zvonareva (RUS)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [WC] Katie Volynets (USA)

Sam Stosur (AUS) v [28] Anett Kontaveit (EST)

[WC] Storm Sanders (AUS) v Misaki Doi (JPN)

Men’s singles, second round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [15] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

