Australia's James Duckworth has recorded an impressive second-round victory against world No.15 Jannik Sinner at the Canada Masters.

Toronto, Canada, 12 August 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Toronto, Canada

James Duckworth has recorded one of the biggest wins of his career to advance to the third round at the Canada Masters.

The 29-year-old Australian defeated world No.15 Jannik Sinner 6-3 6-4 in second-round action today at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Duckworth did not lose serve in the 76-minute match against the 19-year-old Italian, who entered the tournament with brimming confidence after winning an ATP 500 title in Washington last week.

Progress: James Duckworth lost his first 15 matches against the ATP's Top-20 👀 Today at #NBO21 @JamesDuck21 wins his second straight, defeating Jannik Sinner 6-3 6-4 👏 pic.twitter.com/t4n4smLSzH — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 11, 2021

It is the second top-20 win of Duckworth’s career and sets up a third-round showdown with world No.2 and top-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev.

After progressing through qualifying in Toronto this week, world No.85-ranked Duckworth is now projected to make his top-70 debut in the next instalment of rankings.

Alex de Minaur’s tournament is over however, with Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili having too much firepower in their second-round match. World No.42-ranked Basilashvili posted a 6-1 6-1 victory in 56 minutes.

John Millman was also eliminated, losing a one-hour and 53-minute battle against No.11 seeded Frenchman Gael Monfils.

John Peers, who has recently teamed with Slovak Filip Polasek, also lost in first-round doubles action today.

Aussies in action – Toronto

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[Q] James Duckworth (AUS) d [16] Jannik Sinner (ITA) 6-3 6-4

Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) d [12] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-1 6-1

[11] Gael Monfils (FRA) d John Millman (AUS) 3-6 6-3 6-4

Men’s doubles, first round

Alexander Bublik (KAZ)/Cristian Garin (CHI) d [6] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s singles, third round

[Q] James Duckworth (AUS) v [1] Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

Men’s doubles, second round

Luke Saville (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) v Alexander Bublik (KAZ)/Cristian Garin (CHI)

Montreal, Canada

Ellen Perez and Czech partner Kveta Peschke have continued their impressive march in the doubles draw at the Canadian Open in Montreal.

The seventh seeded combination scored a 6-2 6-4 victory against Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko and Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska in second-round action today.

This performance matches 25-year-old Perez’s best career result at WTA 1000-level, having also made quarterfinals at Madrid in May (with China’s Zheng Saisai) and Cincinnati last August (with Australia’s Storm Sanders).

Perez and former world No.1 Peschke play unseeded Magda Linette of Poland and American Bernarda Pera in the quarterfinals.

Aussies in action – Montreal

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, second round

[7] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kveta Peschke (CZE) d Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)/Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 6-2 6-4

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[7] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kveta Peschke (CZE) v Magda Linette (POL)/Bernarda Pera (USA)