Australian Ellen Perez and Czech partner Kveta Peschke have made a winning start at a WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal.

Montreal, Canada, 11 August 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Ellen Perez’s new doubles partnership with former world No.1 Kveta Peschke is off to a fantastic start.

After reaching the San Jose semifinals in their debut as a team last week, the Australian-Czech combination have now progressed to the second round at a WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal.

The seventh seeds scored a 6-2 7-6(3) victory against Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok and Japan’s Makoto Ninomiya in first-round action today.

Perez, who is 25, and 46-year-old Peschke now play Lativa’s Jelena Ostapenko and Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska in the second round.

Aussies in action – Montreal

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, first round

[7] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kveta Peschke (CZE) d Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Makoto Ninomiya (JPN) 6-2 7-6(3)

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, second round

[7] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kveta Peschke (CZE) v Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)/Dayana Yastremska (UKR)

Toronto, Canada

No Australians featured on today’s schedule at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto – but tomorrow looms as a busy day.

Alex de Minaur, John Millman and James Duckworth all feature in second-round singles action, with John Peers also scheduled to play his opening-round doubles match.

Aussies in action – Toronto

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

[12] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO)

John Millman (AUS) v [11] Gael Monfils (FRA)

[Q] James Duckworth (AUS) v [16] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Men’s doubles, first round

[6] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Alexander Bublik (KAZ)/Cristian Garin (CHI)

Men’s doubles, second round

Luke Saville (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) v TBC