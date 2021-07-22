Australian Alex Bolt has matched his career-best result at ATP Tour level with a quarterfinal run in Mexico.

Los Cabos, Mexico, 22 July 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Los Cabos, Mexico

Alex Bolt and Jordan Thompson scored contrasting second-round wins today at the Los Cabos Open. It means for the first time in the tournament’s history, two Australian players have advanced to the quarterfinals at the ATP 250 hard-court event.

Bolt continued his impressive form to record a comprehensive 6-3 6-1 win against Ecuador’s Emilio Gomez and equal his best ever result at tour-level.

The 28-year-old Bolt was not broken and conceded only 10 points on serve in the 65-minute match. The world No.148-ranked Australian will face second-seeded American John Isner in the quarterfinals.

Bolt made his only other ATP-level quarterfinal appearance as a wildcard at the Adelaide International in January 2020.

Thompson earned his quarterfinal spot in a two-hour and 28-minute battle against Austrian Sebastian Ofner, eventually prevailing 3-6 6-4 7-5.

Serving 10 aces and winning 84 per cent of points on his first serve, Thompson moves into his fourth ATP quarterfinal of the season. He plays rising 19-year-old American Brandon Nakashima for a place in the semifinals.

Aussies in action – Los Cabos

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[5] Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Sebastian Ofner (AUT) 3-6 6-4 7-5

Alex Bolt (AUS) d Emilio Gomez (ECU) 6-3 6-1

Men’s doubles, first round

[WC] Ernesto Escobedo (USA)/Luis Patino (MEX) d Alex Bolt (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) walkover

COMING UP

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[5] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Alex Bolt (AUS) v [2] John Isner (USA)

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v [WC] Mackenzie McDonald (USA)/Sam Querrey (USA)

Palermo, Italy

Astra Sharma and Maddison Inglis have both progressed to the second round in singles at a WTA 250 tournament in Palermo this week. However, their doubles campaigns have ended at the first hurdle.

Sharma and German partner Vivian Heisen lost their first-round clash against Russian duo Natela Dzalamidze and Kamilla Rakhimova in three sets.

Serbian Olga Danilovic and Romanian Elena Gabriela Ruse eliminated Inglis and British partner Samantha Murray Sharan in three sets as well in first-round doubles action today.

Sharma and Inglis both play their second-round singles matches tomorrow.

Aussies in action – Palermo

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, first round

Natela Dzalamidze (RUS)/Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) d [3] Astra Sharma (AUS)/Vivian Heisen (GER) 7-5 6-7(6) [10-5]

Olga Danilovic (SRB)/Elena Gabriela Ruse (ROU) d Maddison Inglis (AUS)/Samantha Murray Sharan (GBR) 6-2 6-7(4) [10-6]

COMING UP

Women’s singles, second round

[7] Astra Sharma (AUS) v Natalia Vikhlyantseva (RUS)

Maddison Inglis (AUS) v [1] Danielle Collins (USA)

Gstaad, Switzerland

Fourth seed Cristian Garin proved too strong for Australian Marc Polmans in their second-round clash at an ATP 250 tournament in Gstaad.

Playing at Roy Emerson Arena, named after the Australian tennis legend, Polmans only managed to win five points on return. It meant the world No.19 recorded a comfortable 6-3 6-0 victory.

Aussies in action – Gstaad

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[4] Cristian Garin (CHI) d Marc Polmans (AUS) 6-3 6-0