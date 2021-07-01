Australian Open 2021 finalists Sam Stosur and Matt Ebden headline the Aussie hopes in this year's Wimbledon mixed doubles draw.

London, UK, 1 July 2021 | Leigh Rogers

The Wimbledon 2021 mixed doubles draw has been revealed – and it includes seven teams featuring Australian players.

Sam Stosur, who won Wimbledon mixed doubles titles in 2008 and 2014, is partnering fellow Aussie Matt Ebden. The duo reached the Australian Open final together earlier this year.

Nick Kyrgios has received a wildcard to play with former world No.1 Venus Williams.

“There was an interview that Venus took, and she got asked, ‘Who would your dream doubles partner be?’ She said, ‘Nick Kyrgios’,” the 26-year-old Australian explained of why he asked her to play.

“She’s obviously a legend. To see her still gracing the courts of Wimbledon, winning matches at 41 … At 41, I don’t think I’ll be able to honestly hit another ball. She’s a legend.

“I do want to experience playing with one of the Williams sisters in mixed doubles. Honestly that’s like a dream come true for me. They’ve been around for so, so long. I think it will be a bit of fun. I think we’re a bit of a danger pair as well if we serve well.”

Wimbledon 2021

Mixed doubles, first round Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Sam Stosur (AUS) v Matwe Middelkoop (NED)/Kiki Bertens (NED) Max Purcell (AUS)/Marta Kostyuk (UKR) v Marc Lopez (ESP)/Marie Bouzkova (CZE) John Peers (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v Ariel Behar (URU)/Galina Voskoboeva (KAZ) Joran Vliegen (BEL)/Storm Sanders (AUS) v Roman Jebavy (CZE)/Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Caty McNally (USA) v Andrei Vasilevski (BLR)/Arina Rodionova (AUS) [WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Venus Williams (USA) v Austin Krajicek (USA)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA)

