Australia, 13 May 2021 | tennis.com.au

There has been lots to celebrate for our Australian players lately, as this week’s social round-up highlights …

Storm Sanders won an ITF doubles title in Charleston, successfully teaming with American Caty McNally:

Marc Polmans claimed his second ATP Challenger doubles title in as many weeks alongside Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky in the Czech Republic:

World No.1 Ash Barty collected another trophy, finishing runner-up in Madrid:

Meanwhile, Alexei Popyrin and Alex de Minaur learnt some valuable lessons from some clay-court greats in Madrid:

Destanee Aiava celebrated her 21st birthday:

And on the same day (Monday 10 May), Priscilla Hon turned 23:

Ellen Perez hit an impressive winner in Rome:

Thanasi Kokkinakis has a new sponsor:

Dylan Alcott celebrated his mum, Resie, on Mother’s Day:

As they recover from injury, Daria Gavrilova and Jaimee Fourlis are enjoying free weekends:

And finally, Sam Groth has been spending time with some baby Swans (his twins, Mason and Parker, not actual cygnets):

