What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...

Australia, 13 May 2021 | tennis.com.au

There has been lots to celebrate for our Australian players lately, as this week’s social round-up highlights …

Storm Sanders won an ITF doubles title in Charleston, successfully teaming with American Caty McNally:

Marc Polmans claimed his second ATP Challenger doubles title in as many weeks alongside Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky in the Czech Republic:

Congrats to this week's dubs champs! 💪 Prague 🏆 Stakhovsky & Polmans 🇺🇦🇦🇺

Biella 🏆 Goransson & Lammons 🇸🇪🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QGU0YOQFJx — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) May 8, 2021

World No.1 Ash Barty collected another trophy, finishing runner-up in Madrid:

Proud of our week 🧡 pic.twitter.com/gPUxziArvv — Ash Barty (@ashbarty) May 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Alexei Popyrin and Alex de Minaur learnt some valuable lessons from some clay-court greats in Madrid:

Destanee Aiava celebrated her 21st birthday:

And on the same day (Monday 10 May), Priscilla Hon turned 23:

Ellen Perez hit an impressive winner in Rome:

Just doing my part 😅💥 pic.twitter.com/VgFQBe25bS — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) May 12, 2021

Thanasi Kokkinakis has a new sponsor:

Excited for what’s to come 🙏 Pumped to have Aussie brand @safetycultureHQ on board! Appreciate their continued support as I make my way back up the rankings 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/owyh6sl7Ha — Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) May 10, 2021

Dylan Alcott celebrated his mum, Resie, on Mother’s Day:

As they recover from injury, Daria Gavrilova and Jaimee Fourlis are enjoying free weekends:

And finally, Sam Groth has been spending time with some baby Swans (his twins, Mason and Parker, not actual cygnets):

Don’t forget … the court is calling! Join in the fun, hire a court today and take advantage of the many healthy benefits of tennis.